ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Gives Perfect Response To Troll Saying 'Nobody Noticed' Her Cannes Appearance

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to the online trolling surrounding her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and fans are loving the way she handled it. The actor, who attended the prestigious event in France recently, gave a classy reply to a social media user who claimed that “nobody noticed” her at Cannes.

The trolling started after a video from the festival went viral online. In the clip, some international paparazzi were allegedly seen ignoring Alia while clicking pictures of other celebrities on the red carpet. The video quickly surfaced online, with many social media users mocking the actor and questioning her global popularity. However, Alia has now shut down the trolls in the most graceful way.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a reel on Instagram showing off her elegant ivory silk saree-gown look from Cannes. The outfit had already received huge praise from fans and fashion lovers online. While many admired her appearance, one social media user dropped a sarcastic comment saying, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Instead of ignoring the comment, Alia decided to respond with calm confidence. Replying to the troll, she wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”