Alia Bhatt Gives Perfect Response To Troll Saying 'Nobody Noticed' Her Cannes Appearance
Alia Bhatt shut down trolls questioning her Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance with a classy reply, earning praise from fans online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 14, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to the online trolling surrounding her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and fans are loving the way she handled it. The actor, who attended the prestigious event in France recently, gave a classy reply to a social media user who claimed that “nobody noticed” her at Cannes.
The trolling started after a video from the festival went viral online. In the clip, some international paparazzi were allegedly seen ignoring Alia while clicking pictures of other celebrities on the red carpet. The video quickly surfaced online, with many social media users mocking the actor and questioning her global popularity. However, Alia has now shut down the trolls in the most graceful way.
On Wednesday, the actor shared a reel on Instagram showing off her elegant ivory silk saree-gown look from Cannes. The outfit had already received huge praise from fans and fashion lovers online. While many admired her appearance, one social media user dropped a sarcastic comment saying, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” followed by a laughing emoji.
Instead of ignoring the comment, Alia decided to respond with calm confidence. Replying to the troll, she wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”
Her response instantly grabbed attention online, with fans praising the actor for handling negativity without being rude or aggressive. Many users flooded the comments section and called her reply “classy,” “savage,” and “iconic.”
One fan commented, “I see why people are mad, she slayed every look.” Another wrote, “Outfits and replies are clocking.” A third user commented, “Omg you ate her up with this girly, you stole the entire spot at Cannes.” Another fan simply wrote, “Savage reply.” Many others praised the actor for responding with kindness instead of anger.
Earlier, television actor Aly Goni had also come out in support of Alia amid the trolling. Defending the actor on Instagram, he wrote, “It's sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride.”
This year marked Alia’s second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival after making her debut in 2025. Throughout the event, the actor impressed fans with multiple glamorous looks. She wore a peach gown at the opening ceremony, an ivory silk saree-gown for the Bharat Pavilion event, and later stunned in a dreamy blue gown during the screening of La Vie d’Une Femme.
On the work front, Alia is now preparing for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari. The spy-action thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.