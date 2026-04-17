ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional As Sister Shaheen Bhatt Announces Engagement: 'Currently Weeping'

Shaheen revealed her engagement on April 17 with a dreamy set of sunlit photos. The pictures captured intimate moments from the proposal, including a cheerful selfie showing off her engagement ring, a romantic walk through a lush garden, and a picture from behind of the couple sitting on the grass. Sharing the images, she added a playful caption: "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing."

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt had the sweetest reaction after her sister Shaheen Bhatt announced her engagement to longtime partner Ishaan Mehra. Shortly after the announcement, Alia reshared Shaheen's post on Instagram Stories and wrote, "currently weeping," expressing her feelings over the big news.

The announcement quickly drew attention, with friends, family and industry colleagues flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Ananya Panday wrote, "Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you… all the love and joy in the world," while Zoya Akhtar commented, "Congos and bongos." Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also sent their wishes.

Shaheen and Ishaan have reportedly been dating for some time. She had first made their relationship public last year on his birthday, sharing cosy pictures and writing, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine." Even earlier, fans had spotted Ishaan in glimpses from a family holiday, though his identity wasn't confirmed then.

Ishaan, who appeared alongside Shaheen in the engagement pictures, is a former international swimmer turned fitness professional. He has represented India at the Youth Asian Games and currently works as a certified coach in Mumbai. Interestingly, both Shaheen and Alia have often trained at the same gym, where Ishaan is associated. Shaheen, a writer and mental health advocate, is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan.