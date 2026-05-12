ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Dreamy Cannes 2026 Debut Leaves Fans Calling Her 'Real-Life Cinderella'

Alia kept her styling elegant and minimal. She wore only a pair of small earrings and a few rings, allowing the outfit to remain the centre of attention. Her hair was tied in a soft, messy bun with loose strands framing her face. The Raazi actor completed the look with nude heels while posing confidently against the clear blue sky and sea.

Alia wore an elegant pastel coloured ball gown for her first-ever Cannes 2026 event, which was complemented by the beautiful view of the sea. The strappy gown had a corset-like design and a voluminous layered skirt with delicate floral and landscape-inspired prints in shades of green, ivory, and soft blue.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, and social media cannot stop talking about her dreamy look. The actor shared a series of pictures from Cannes on Instagram, leaving fans completely mesmerised. Within minutes, her photos started going viral online, with many calling her a “real-life Cinderella” and a “Disney princess.”

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Alia simply captioned the post, “CANNES 2026.” Soon after the pictures were uploaded, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. Her mother-actor Soni Razdan, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor Sharvari were among those who reacted to the post.

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 Debut (Photo: Getty)

Fans, however, could not stop comparing Alia to a princess. One user wrote, “You are looking like a Disney princess.” Another commented, “You look like a princess.” A fan also wrote, “Looking like a Disney princess. I’m in love with this look.” One comment that grabbed attention read, “Real life Cinderella! Gosh, you are so beautiful.” Another fan called her the “Rani of Cannes.”

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 Debut (Photo: Getty)

Many social media users also praised how naturally radiant Alia looked in the photos. One fan wrote, “You actually look like yourself in this lovely dress. Lively, bubbly and glowing.” Another added, “Love the floral paint dress!”

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 Debut (Photo: Getty)

Apart from her fashion moment at Cannes, Alia is also busy with several big film projects. She will next be seen in Alpha, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 Debut (Photo: Getty)

The actor is also working on Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where she will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and star alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Alia has joined the cast of Tumbbad 2 for a powerful role that is expected to play an important part in the story.