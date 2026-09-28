ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Her 'Cutie' Ranbir Kapoor Is All Things Personal; See The Six Pictures

Hyderabad: Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 44 on Monday (September 28), and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, made his birthday special with a sweet social media post. Alia shared six pictures with Ranbir on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their personal moments together.

The third picture is a top-angle shot of Ranbir standing on a tiled sidewalk near a road. He is dressed casually in jeans and boots and can be seen looking up at the camera.

In the first picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen sitting close to each other on an armchair. The warm lighting and plants in the background give the picture a cosy feel. The next picture shows Ranbir sitting at a café table with food and drinks. He is seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and a cap.

Sharing the pictures, Alia kept her birthday wish short and simple. She wrote, “HBD cutie,” along with a star emoji. While the caption had only a few words, the pictures showed different sides of the couple’s relationship.

One of the pictures also gives a glimpse of Ranbir’s life as a father. In the photo, he is seen sitting on a chair while holding his daughter Raha in his arms. Alia has covered Raha’s face with a flower emoji to maintain her privacy. The picture captures a quiet and affectionate moment between the father and daughter.

Alia also shared a picture of herself and Ranbir posing together against a softly lit backdrop. She is seen wearing a floral embroidered dress, while Ranbir is dressed in a dark suit. The final picture is a close-up selfie of the couple as they sit together indoors and look at the camera.

The actor also celebrated his birthday with paparazzi and fans in Mumbai. In videos shared on social media, Ranbir was seen thanking the paparazzi with folded hands before cutting three birthday cakes. He also interacted with fans, who had gathered with flowers and gifts.

The birthday post comes as Ranbir is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film based on the epic of the same name. Ranbir plays Lord Rama in the film, while Yash plays Ravana and Sai Pallavi plays Sita.

The film also features Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor, among others. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in November this year, while the second part is expected to arrive next year.

The makers recently released the film’s first song, Jai Jai Ram. The song was released along with a new motion poster featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.