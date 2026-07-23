ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Starrer Alpha Enters Rs 100 Crore Club Globally Despite Slowing Box Office Run

The milestone comes at a time when the film's theatrical run has slowed down significantly. While the makers have announced that Alpha has now crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk, the film has earned approximately Rs 69.20 crore gross in India, Rs 29.05 crore overseas, and around Rs 58.26 crore in India net collections.

Hyderabad: After completing 20 days in theatres, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, according to the film's makers. Celebrating the achievement, the team shared a special note on social media that read, "100x love for our αlphas 🖤 Have you watched it yet? Book your tickets now 🍿," thanking audiences for their support.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first Friday. The film witnessed healthy growth over its opening weekend, collecting Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, helping its first-week total reach Rs 47.45 crore. However, collections saw a sharp drop during the weekdays, and the momentum continued to weaken over the following weeks.

The second week contributed around Rs 8.95 crore, while the third week added only Rs 1.90 crore, reflecting the film's slowing pace at the ticket windows. According to Sacnilk, the movie has been screened in more than 74,000 shows during its theatrical run. Trade observers believe the film faced stiff competition in its later weeks, which impacted its business. Despite the slowdown, crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone is still a notable achievement for the film and gives the team another reason to celebrate.

Alpha holds a special place in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe as the franchise's first female-led spy thriller. Led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, while Hrithik Roshan makes an extended cameo, connecting the story with the larger spy universe that includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2 and Pathaan.