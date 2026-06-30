Alpha Vs Baby Do Die Do: Two Female-Led Films Face Off On July 3; Plot, Runtime, CBFC, Advance Booking & More
Alia Bhatt's Alpha and Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do are set to release on July 3. Here's a pre-release comparison covering everything.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The box office is gearing up for an interesting clash on July 3 as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha takes on Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do. While Alpha is a big-budget action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe, Baby Do Die Do is a female-led crime thriller with a much darker and grounded story. Ahead of their theatrical release, here's a look at everything from the production houses and cast to the CBFC certification, runtime, advance booking, and more.
Production and makers
Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, which already includes blockbuster titles featuring popular spy characters.
On the other hand, Baby Do Die Do is backed by Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem under their newly launched banner, Saleem Siblings, along with Pune 04 Films. The crime thriller is directed by Nachiket Samant.
Cast and story
Alpha stars Alia Bhatt as Sita and Sharvari as Durga, two elite agents who join forces on a dangerous mission. Bobby Deol plays a powerful mentor-turned-antagonist, while Anil Kapoor also features in an important role. The film is also expected to include a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan. The story follows Sita, a highly trained operative seeking revenge against a dangerous criminal network. As the mission unfolds, she teams up with Durga for a globe-spanning action adventure.
In Baby Do Die Do, Huma Qureshi plays a deaf and mute NGO worker who secretly works as a contract killer. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, and Seema Pahwa. The thriller follows her double life, which begins to fall apart after a mission goes wrong. Haunted by the voice of her late sister, she is forced to face painful memories while fighting to survive.
CBFC certification
Alpha has officially received a UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the certification details, the board asked the makers to make a few changes before granting clearance.
These included revising the opening disclaimer, adding English subtitles for all songs, softening some violent scenes with replacement visuals, removing one abusive word, modifying another visual, and adding anti-alcohol disclaimers wherever required. The board also asked for the submission of the dialogue script, parental consent for a child artiste, and other mandatory certification details. No scenes were deleted from the film.
Meanwhile, the final CBFC certification details for Baby Do Die Do have not yet been officially published. However, reports suggest that the film has received an Adults Only (A) certificate because of its dark themes and crime-based content.
Runtime and screen count
Alpha has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes (140 minutes and 48 seconds). Although its exact screen count has not been announced, the Yash Raj Films production is expected to release on a massive number of screens across India and overseas.
Baby Do Die Do is reportedly 2 hours and 5 minutes long. Its official screen count has also not been revealed, but the film is set for a wide theatrical release across India on July 3.
Advance booking
Advance booking for Alpha is now open across major ticketing platforms, with the film expected to enjoy a strong release in multiplex chains such as PVR INOX and Cinepolis. Advance ticket sales for Baby Do Die Do have also begun on leading online booking platforms.
Although both films are led by female actors, they belong to completely different genres. Alpha promises large-scale action, espionage, and franchise storytelling, while Baby Do Die Do offers a gritty crime thriller centred on a unique female assassin.
With both films arriving in cinemas on July 3, it remains to be seen whether audiences prefer the high-budget spectacle of the YRF Spy Universe or the intense and unconventional world of Baby Do Die Do.
READ MORE