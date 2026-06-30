ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alpha Vs Baby Do Die Do: Two Female-Led Films Face Off On July 3; Plot, Runtime, CBFC, Advance Booking & More

Hyderabad: The box office is gearing up for an interesting clash on July 3 as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha takes on Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do. While Alpha is a big-budget action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe, Baby Do Die Do is a female-led crime thriller with a much darker and grounded story. Ahead of their theatrical release, here's a look at everything from the production houses and cast to the CBFC certification, runtime, advance booking, and more.

Production and makers

Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, which already includes blockbuster titles featuring popular spy characters.

On the other hand, Baby Do Die Do is backed by Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem under their newly launched banner, Saleem Siblings, along with Pune 04 Films. The crime thriller is directed by Nachiket Samant.

Cast and story

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt as Sita and Sharvari as Durga, two elite agents who join forces on a dangerous mission. Bobby Deol plays a powerful mentor-turned-antagonist, while Anil Kapoor also features in an important role. The film is also expected to include a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan. The story follows Sita, a highly trained operative seeking revenge against a dangerous criminal network. As the mission unfolds, she teams up with Durga for a globe-spanning action adventure.

In Baby Do Die Do, Huma Qureshi plays a deaf and mute NGO worker who secretly works as a contract killer. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, and Seema Pahwa. The thriller follows her double life, which begins to fall apart after a mission goes wrong. Haunted by the voice of her late sister, she is forced to face painful memories while fighting to survive.