Akshaye Khanna's Border 2 Cameo Goes Viral; Did You Know His Portion Was Shot After Dhurandhar?

Hyderabad: Border 2 was released in theatres last weekend and has been receiving mixed reactions from audiences. Apart from the film itself, a scene shown during the end credits has caught public attention and is now going viral on social media.

The end-credits scene features actors from the 1997 film Border - Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar and Sudesh Berry. All of them played soldiers who died in the first film. Their brief appearances in Border 2 are shown as a tribute to the martyrs.

Among these cameos, Akshaye Khanna's appearance has created the most buzz. After his recent appearance in Dhurandhar, many fans were already guessing whether he would be seen in Border 2. There was no official confirmation for a long time. Now, a video of the end-credits scene has surfaced online, confirming his cameo.

In the viral clip, Sunny Deol's character Fateh Singh Kaler is seen remembering the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country in the first film. Following the strong response online, the makers of Border 2 clarified that Akshaye Khanna's cameo was always part of the script and was not added later to take advantage of his recent popularity.