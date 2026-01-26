Akshaye Khanna's Border 2 Cameo Goes Viral; Did You Know His Portion Was Shot After Dhurandhar?
Akshaye Khanna's cameo in Border 2, shot after Dhurandhar, goes viral as makers clarify it was always part of the film's original script.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 26, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Border 2 was released in theatres last weekend and has been receiving mixed reactions from audiences. Apart from the film itself, a scene shown during the end credits has caught public attention and is now going viral on social media.
The end-credits scene features actors from the 1997 film Border - Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar and Sudesh Berry. All of them played soldiers who died in the first film. Their brief appearances in Border 2 are shown as a tribute to the martyrs.
Among these cameos, Akshaye Khanna's appearance has created the most buzz. After his recent appearance in Dhurandhar, many fans were already guessing whether he would be seen in Border 2. There was no official confirmation for a long time. Now, a video of the end-credits scene has surfaced online, confirming his cameo.
OMG #AkshayeKhanna and #SunielShetty in #Border2 🤯💥#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/mJjOzo7PB8— Saurabh Singh (@Mt_Saurabh) January 26, 2026
In the viral clip, Sunny Deol's character Fateh Singh Kaler is seen remembering the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country in the first film. Following the strong response online, the makers of Border 2 clarified that Akshaye Khanna's cameo was always part of the script and was not added later to take advantage of his recent popularity.
Speaking to a newswire, co-producer Bhushan Kumar said, "You can't make a film like that. It was already scripted. In fact, we shot his portion after Dhurandhar released. The hysteria of the film and Akshaye was already there, but we never thought of [profiting from] it. It was never required in the script. It's not like we added him after Dhurandhar released."
Director Anurag Singh also addressed the topic and confirmed the timeline of the shoot. He said, "We shot his part on December 10-11. Akshaye is in Border 2 as a tribute to Border. He was a part of the story from the very beginning. And those who stay back after the film ends will get the golden nugget."
Border 2 is inspired by stories from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film focuses on bravery, sacrifice and patriotism. The trailer had earlier drawn attention for trying to recreate the spirit of JP Dutta's 1997 classic while presenting the story on a larger scale.
The film is directed by Anurag Singh and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.
The cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu and Angad Singh. Border 2 released in theatres on January 23, 2026.
