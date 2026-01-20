ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Escort Car Crashes With Auto-Rickshaw; Leaves Two Injured - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar's security car met with a serious accident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Monday night. As per media reports, the actor's car was caught in a chain collision leading to injuries to two people. One of the injured is an auto-rickshaw driver whose condition is said to be serious. Akshay was not travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

A police official confirmed the details and said, "A chain collision occurred in Juhu involving two cars and an auto-rickshaw. Two persons sustained injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway."

As per initial information shared by the police, the incident occurred when a car hit an auto-rickshaw from behind. Due to the impact, the rickshaw overturned and rammed into Akshay's escort vehicle, which was moving on the same road. The sudden crash caused heavy damage to the rickshaw and disrupted traffic in the area for some time.