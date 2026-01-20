ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Escort Car Crashes With Auto-Rickshaw; Leaves Two Injured - Watch

Akshay Kumar's escort vehicle was involved in a chain collision in Mumbai's Juhu area, leaving two injured.

Akshay Kumar's Escort Car Meets With Accident
Akshay Kumar's Escort Car Meets With Accident (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : January 20, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar's security car met with a serious accident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Monday night. As per media reports, the actor's car was caught in a chain collision leading to injuries to two people. One of the injured is an auto-rickshaw driver whose condition is said to be serious. Akshay was not travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

A police official confirmed the details and said, "A chain collision occurred in Juhu involving two cars and an auto-rickshaw. Two persons sustained injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway."

As per initial information shared by the police, the incident occurred when a car hit an auto-rickshaw from behind. Due to the impact, the rickshaw overturned and rammed into Akshay's escort vehicle, which was moving on the same road. The sudden crash caused heavy damage to the rickshaw and disrupted traffic in the area for some time.

Videos from the accident site soon surfaced on social media. The visuals showed local residents and police officials working together to rescue the injured passengers. One injured man was seen being carefully pulled out from the wreckage as people rushed to help before ambulances arrived.

The auto-rickshaw driver suffered serious injuries. His brother, Mohammed Sameer, spoke to a news agency and described the incident in detail. He said, "This incident happened around 8 to 8.30 pm. My brother was driving the rickshaw when Akshay Kumar's Innova and a Mercedes were behind it. When the Mercedes hit the Innova, the Innova crashed into the rickshaw. As a result, my brother and another passenger were trapped under it."

He further added, "The entire rickshaw was destroyed, and my brother is in very serious condition. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation is provided for the damaged rickshaw. We don't want anything else."

Police officials clarified that the escort vehicle involved is used for Akshay's personal security and that trained security personnel were inside the vehicle at the time. No member of the actor's family was present. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, and their treatment is ongoing.

