Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Postponed Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze, Check Out New Release Date Here
Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla release shifts to April 16 as Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominates theatres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The box office storm created by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now influencing release plans of other major films. The makers of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, have decided to push the film's release date by a week to avoid clashing with the ongoing box office juggernaut.
The upcoming horror-comedy, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, will now arrive in cinemas on April 16, 2026, with paid previews beginning at 9 pm. The decision was announced by co-producer Ektaa Kapoor, who shared an official note explaining the shift. According to her statement, the move came after discussions with distributors and exhibitors, who felt that the exceptional performance of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge warranted a clear theatrical window.
Ektaa Kapoor stated that the strong box office run of the spy thriller is "heartening news" for the industry. She added that the new date will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve. The makers believe that postponing Bhooth Bangla will help audiences enjoy both films without compromise and ensure a better theatrical run.
The decision highlights the massive impact Dhurandhar: The Revenge has had on the box office. The film continues to draw crowds even in its second week and has crossed Rs 920 crore net in India while also performing strongly worldwide. With cinemas still packed, exhibitors reportedly suggested that giving the film an uninterrupted window would benefit the overall industry ecosystem.
#OneWordReview...#DhurandharTheRevenge: MASTERPIECE.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½#Dhurandhar2 is CINEMA AT ITS BEST... Delivers on every front – scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact... Take a bow, #AdityaDhar – sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. #Dhurandhar2Review
The… pic.twitter.com/IXP9Z36RTI
Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, a duo known for delivering iconic comedy hits. Their previous collaborations, including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala, continue to enjoy a strong fan following. Their reunion has therefore raised expectations for another entertaining comedy.
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. The horror-comedy is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.
With Bhooth Bangla moving to April 16, the film Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, and Mrunal Thakur will now enjoy a solo release on April 10. Meanwhile, all eyes remain on how Bhooth Bangla performs once it hits theatres amid the continuing craze of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.