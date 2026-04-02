ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Postponed Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze, Check Out New Release Date Here

Hyderabad: The box office storm created by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now influencing release plans of other major films. The makers of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, have decided to push the film's release date by a week to avoid clashing with the ongoing box office juggernaut.

The upcoming horror-comedy, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, will now arrive in cinemas on April 16, 2026, with paid previews beginning at 9 pm. The decision was announced by co-producer Ektaa Kapoor, who shared an official note explaining the shift. According to her statement, the move came after discussions with distributors and exhibitors, who felt that the exceptional performance of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge warranted a clear theatrical window.

Ektaa Kapoor stated that the strong box office run of the spy thriller is "heartening news" for the industry. She added that the new date will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve. The makers believe that postponing Bhooth Bangla will help audiences enjoy both films without compromise and ensure a better theatrical run.