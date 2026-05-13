Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle To Bring Back Uncha Lamba Kad, Welcome Title Song?
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle may recreate iconic songs Uncha Lamba Kad and the Welcome title track with a fresh, modern twist.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 13, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: After delivering several back-to-back films, Akshay Kumar is now preparing for his next big-screen comedy, Welcome To The Jungle. The film has already grabbed attention because of its massive star cast, but now a fresh update about the music has made fans even more excited.
If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to bring back two iconic songs from the original Welcome franchise. The much-loved tracks Uncha Lamba Kad and the famous Welcome title song may return in the upcoming film in completely refreshed versions.
The 2007 film Welcome became a cult comedy over the years, and its songs also enjoyed huge popularity. Even today, Uncha Lamba Kad, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, remains one of the most played Bollywood dance tracks on social media and music apps. Because of its craze among audiences, the team reportedly wants to recreate the song for the new generation while still keeping its original charm alive.
Sources suggest that the recreated tracks will have updated music arrangements and grand visuals to suit the scale of Welcome To The Jungle. The film itself is said to be packed with action, comedy, adventure and jungle-based chaos, so the songs are also expected to match that energetic mood.
Apart from the recreated numbers, the movie will reportedly feature a few brand-new songs as well. The makers are said to be planning a complete commercial entertainer with humour, music and larger-than-life sequences.
Interestingly, Akshay Kumar had already dropped a hint about this musical surprise last year. The actor shared a fun clip with Disha Patani that reminded fans of Uncha Lamba Kad. During that time, he had also praised Katrina Kaif and called her the “queen” of the original version, which immediately sparked rumours about a remix.
Meanwhile, Akshay recently shared a new poster of the film on social media. In the poster, he is seen walking stylishly through a jungle-themed setup while wearing a velvet suit and dark sunglasses. The actor’s look reminded fans of the comic swag he carried in the earlier Welcome films. Along with the poster, he simply wrote, “Next… #WelcometotheJungle.”
Next… #WelcomeToTheJungle pic.twitter.com/HlxrCQ4T89— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 13, 2026
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer features a huge ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Jacqueline Fernandez. Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.