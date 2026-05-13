ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle To Bring Back Uncha Lamba Kad, Welcome Title Song?

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle To Bring Back Uncha Lamba Kad, Welcome Title Song? ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: After delivering several back-to-back films, Akshay Kumar is now preparing for his next big-screen comedy, Welcome To The Jungle. The film has already grabbed attention because of its massive star cast, but now a fresh update about the music has made fans even more excited. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to bring back two iconic songs from the original Welcome franchise. The much-loved tracks Uncha Lamba Kad and the famous Welcome title song may return in the upcoming film in completely refreshed versions. The 2007 film Welcome became a cult comedy over the years, and its songs also enjoyed huge popularity. Even today, Uncha Lamba Kad, which featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, remains one of the most played Bollywood dance tracks on social media and music apps. Because of its craze among audiences, the team reportedly wants to recreate the song for the new generation while still keeping its original charm alive.