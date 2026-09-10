Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay-Saif's Film Crosses Rs 2 Cr, Sells Over 31K Tickets
Haiwaan advance bookings have jumped to over Rs 2 Crore, with more than 31,000 tickets sold ahead of its September 11 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan is showing a stronger response in advance bookings as the film gets closer to its theatrical release. The Priyadarshan directorial, which marks the reunion of the two actors after 18 years, will hit cinemas on September 11. With bookings now gaining pace, the film has sold over 31,000 tickets for its opening day across India.
Haiwaan Advance Booking
According to the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan has collected around Rs 70.34 lakh in gross advance bookings for its first day across India. Including block seats, the film’s booking value stands at Rs 2.2 crore.
The film has sold 31,410 tickets through advance bookings so far, with around 2,101 shows listed across the country for its opening day.
This marks a clear jump from the earlier booking figures. Haiwaan had previously recorded around Rs 18.2 lakh in gross advance bookings, with nearly 7,917 tickets sold. The latest numbers show that advance sales have picked up strongly ahead of release.
Delhi And Mumbai Lead Sales
The Hindi version is currently driving most of the film’s advance bookings. Delhi has recorded around Rs 42.81 lakh in sales. Mumbai has contributed around Rs 21.86 lakh, while Gujarat has recorded Rs 13.13 lakh in advance bookings. With more time left before the September 11 release, Haiwaan could see another rise in ticket sales in the coming hours.
Akshay And Saif Return Together
Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together on screen after their last appearance in Tashan in 2008. Akshay plays Parshuram, while Saif plays Shyam, a blind caretaker who gets caught in a murder case. The thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes and has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma and Manoj Joshi. Mohanlal will also be seen in a cameo.
Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.