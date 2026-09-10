ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan Advance Booking: Akshay-Saif's Film Crosses Rs 2 Cr, Sells Over 31K Tickets

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan is showing a stronger response in advance bookings as the film gets closer to its theatrical release. The Priyadarshan directorial, which marks the reunion of the two actors after 18 years, will hit cinemas on September 11. With bookings now gaining pace, the film has sold over 31,000 tickets for its opening day across India.

Haiwaan Advance Booking

According to the latest figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan has collected around Rs 70.34 lakh in gross advance bookings for its first day across India. Including block seats, the film’s booking value stands at Rs 2.2 crore.

The film has sold 31,410 tickets through advance bookings so far, with around 2,101 shows listed across the country for its opening day.

This marks a clear jump from the earlier booking figures. Haiwaan had previously recorded around Rs 18.2 lakh in gross advance bookings, with nearly 7,917 tickets sold. The latest numbers show that advance sales have picked up strongly ahead of release.