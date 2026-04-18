ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Earns Rs 4500 A Month, Has No Interest In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Earns Rs 4500 A Month ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has revealed that his son Aarav is not interested in joining the film industry and is instead focusing on building a career in fashion. Speaking in a podcast, Akshay said that Aarav shares many similarities with him but has chosen a very different professional path. “We are both very alike. He is into health, and so am I. He is a tall boy and very focused. He loves working. But he doesn’t want to join films. He doesn’t have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion,” the actor said. Akshay also spoke about Aarav’s current work and learning process, highlighting his grounded approach. “Voh bechara aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai. Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He’s still working a Rs 4500 job even today. It’s a good thing, why not?),” he said.