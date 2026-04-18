Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Earns Rs 4500 A Month, Has No Interest In Bollywood
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar says his son Aarav has no interest in films and is currently working a modest Rs 4500 job.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has revealed that his son Aarav is not interested in joining the film industry and is instead focusing on building a career in fashion.
Speaking in a podcast, Akshay said that Aarav shares many similarities with him but has chosen a very different professional path. “We are both very alike. He is into health, and so am I. He is a tall boy and very focused. He loves working. But he doesn’t want to join films. He doesn’t have any such plan. He wants to be in fashion,” the actor said.
Akshay also spoke about Aarav’s current work and learning process, highlighting his grounded approach. “Voh bechara aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai. Acchi baat hai, kyun nahi? (He’s still working a Rs 4500 job even today. It’s a good thing, why not?),” he said.
He added that Aarav is learning the basics of fashion by travelling and gaining real-world experience. “He is going to villages and learning fashion from there, different kinds of prints and everything. I don’t lecture him much, but I have told him not to harm anyone,” Akshay shared.
Aarav, born in 2002, is the elder child of Akshay Kumar and author and former actor Twinkle Khanna. He moved abroad at the age of 15 for higher studies and is currently studying in London. Unlike many star kids, Aarav prefers to stay away from the limelight. His younger sister, Nitara, is occasionally seen on Twinkle Khanna’s social media posts.
Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s professional endeavours, he is currently receiving appreciation for his performance in Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews but saw a decent start at the box office.
He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, which features a large ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon and Disha Patani, among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.
Apart from this, Akshay also has Haiwaan in the pipeline, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and directed by Priyadarshan.