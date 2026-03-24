ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Dhurandhar Is Great, But...': Akshay Kumar On Releasing Bhooth Bangla Amid Craze Over Ranveer Singh's Film

In a recent interview with a news agency, Akshay Kumar spoke about whether it was a conscious decision to release a family entertainer during a time when an intense Bollywood film like Dhurandhar is trending. He clarified that the makers did not think about trends while making the film.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most successful and loved movies of 2026. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, this spy action thriller is getting appreciation from audiences and celebrities alike. Despite the film ruling the big screens, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has opened up about releasing his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla at a time when Dhurandhar: The Revenge is dominating the box office. Akshay said that his film offers a completely different experience and was not made by following any trend.

"There are different kinds of films being made. Dhurandhar is a great film, I've seen it. But this (Bhooth Bangla) is a different film. Dhurandhar is an adult film; this (Bhooth Bangla) is for kids and families. When we made this film, we didn't look at what the current trend is. We looked at whether the story was good or not, and accordingly, we made this film. We never thought about the trend," Akshay said.

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar's reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. Priyadarshan also shared his views on releasing a comedy film alongside the intense action drama in theatres.

"Films like Dhurandhar and Border 2 are doing extremely well, and all of a sudden, when you take a break and watch something different, it is great. People who watch films like Dhurandhar can also enjoy it," he said.

He further added, "I think our area of exploitation is bigger, and people like to see different things. That is our biggest plus point with Bhooth Bangla. Moreover, this is pure entertainment, a fun film. It is not as intense as Border or Dhurandhar. People enjoy every kind of film. I believe as long as the film holds the attention and interest of people, every film will work. Any parent can proudly bring their children to watch my film because I never use double meaning or vulgarity in my films. I never embarrass my parents. This is something I have been maintaining since the day I started my career."

Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is set to release in theatres on April 10.