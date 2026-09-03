ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar Ready To Let Go 'Hero Image', Shifts Focus On 'Having Fun With Character'

Hyderabad: After a career spanning more than three decades and over a hundred films to his credit, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to shift gears. The actor is making a notable shift in his film choices by taking on antagonist roles in two of his upcoming films. First to hit screens is Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan followed by Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, which is currently in production.

The 58-year-old actor is known for consistently releasing multiple movies every year (averaging around 3 to 4 films annually). He also set a record with 11 releases in 1994 alone. But now, Kumar's focus is seemingly on marking a departure from his traditional hero image. Few of his upcoming films will allow the actor to explore different facets of villainous roles.

In a recent interview, Kumar said that actors should continuously surprise both the audience and themselves. He finds the contrast between his roles in Haiwaan and Golmaal 5 exciting because they allow for different interpretations of villainy. "A villain doesn’t always have to be dark and intense; sometimes there can be humour, madness and unpredictability in the way you play him," said Kumar.