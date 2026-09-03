Akshay Kumar Ready To Let Go 'Hero Image', Shifts Focus On 'Having Fun With Character'
Two of his upcoming films, Haiwaan and Golmaal 5, will allow Akshay Kumar to explore the complexities of villainy in different tones.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 3, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a career spanning more than three decades and over a hundred films to his credit, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to shift gears. The actor is making a notable shift in his film choices by taking on antagonist roles in two of his upcoming films. First to hit screens is Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan followed by Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, which is currently in production.
The 58-year-old actor is known for consistently releasing multiple movies every year (averaging around 3 to 4 films annually). He also set a record with 11 releases in 1994 alone. But now, Kumar's focus is seemingly on marking a departure from his traditional hero image. Few of his upcoming films will allow the actor to explore different facets of villainous roles.
In a recent interview, Kumar said that actors should continuously surprise both the audience and themselves. He finds the contrast between his roles in Haiwaan and Golmaal 5 exciting because they allow for different interpretations of villainy. "A villain doesn’t always have to be dark and intense; sometimes there can be humour, madness and unpredictability in the way you play him," said Kumar.
After years of playing heroic and action roles, Kumar finds the transition to villainy refreshing. He stated, "I’m not trying to protect the image of the hero anymore." What he is looking for now is "to have fun with the character."
In Haiwaan, Kumar will portray a purely evil character lacking any shades of grey. This role will contrast sharply with his previous performances. The film will mark his eighth collaboration with Priyadarshan. The filmmaker in an earlier conversation with ETV Bharat said he wanted to cast a not-very-known actor for the role of the antagonist psycho-killer. Hence, he narrated Haiwaan to Kumar during the Bhooth Bangla shoot seeking suggestions for who could play the antagonist. Hearing the story, Kumar immediately showed interest in playing that part, much to Priyadarshan's surprise.
Haiwaan is an official remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam and features a reunion with Saif Ali Khan, who plays the protagonist. The film is set to release in theatres on September 11.
In Golmaal 5 Kumar takes on the role of the lead antagonist in a comedic context opposite Ajay Devgn and the franchise’s ensemble cast. The fifth installment of the franchise began production in February, and Kumar's involvement is seen as a significant casting decision. Makers are yet to lock release date for the mad caper.