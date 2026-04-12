ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Her Voice Will Live Forever': Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Others Pay Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief in an emotional post. He wrote, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji's demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesh hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti." His message highlighted how deeply her voice resonated with generations of listeners.

As news of her demise spread, tributes poured in from across the film fraternity, with actors, filmmakers, and musicians remembering her extraordinary contribution to Indian music.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the last rites, saying the public could pay their respects at her residence in Lower Parel before the funeral at Shivaji Park on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry and music lovers across the country are mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The veteran singer died at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, a day after being admitted for extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Actress Raveena Tandon shared a heartfelt tribute, calling it an irreplaceable loss. She wrote, "So today is the irreplaceable loss of what life takes away from us… Ashaji you leave behind a legacy of music and sound that no one in the world could compare to. The greatest era of music ends here."

Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered her as a voice that defined generations. He wrote, "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other… your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind." Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also paid tribute by sharing her photo with the caption, "End of an era – RIP," reflecting the emotional mood within the industry. Actress Tanishaa Mukerji added that the singer's songs had shaped her childhood and life, calling her voice "legendary" and "phenomenal."

Tributes also came from the South Indian film industry. Telugu superstar Jr NTR wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of Asha Bhosle ji's passing. Her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades… She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations."

Veteran actor Mohan Babu said, "With the passing of Asha Bhosle garu, an era quietly comes to a close. Her voice was not just music, it was emotion that lived with us." Actor Vishnu Manchu also wrote, "We didn't just listen to Asha Bhosle garu… we lived through her songs. An irreplaceable voice."

Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu remembered her personal warmth, writing, "A legend passes on… She was the sweetest person to talk to… Her voice will keep resonating forever." Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty described her music as emotional memories, saying, "Every syllable was a note of memory… It is difficult to process this loss."

Veteran actress Hema Malini called her demise a loss that "can never be compensated." She wrote, "Asha Tai no more! I just can't believe… she lent so much vivacity and character to her songs… It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India." Actor Kamal Haasan took to his X handle to share a slew of pictures with the veteran singer. Along with the photos, he wrote: "sthayi gayika sakhi jago."

Asha Bhosle's career spanned more than eight decades. She recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages and became one of the most versatile voices in Indian cinema. From soulful ghazals to peppy dance numbers, her range remained unmatched. She worked with leading composers and lent her voice to generations of actors, shaping the sound of Hindi and regional cinema.