Welcome To The Jungle Gets Release Date; Akshay Kumar's Film To Arrive In Cinemas This Summer

Welcome To The Jungle Gets Release Date ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The upcoming action comedy film Welcome To The Jungle has finally got a release date. After a long wait, fans of the popular Welcome franchise can mark their calendars, as the film is set to hit the big screens in June this year. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is the third instalment in the franchise and is being promoted as a large-scale family entertainer. The release date was shared by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh through his social media post. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, "THE BIGGEST COMEDY FRANCHISE IS BACK - 'WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE' TO RELEASE ON 26 JUNE 2026... #WelcomeToTheJungle, the third instalment in the #Welcome franchise, is all set to hit cinemas on 26 June 2026." Welcome To The Jungle features a massive ensemble cast. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Daler Mehndi.