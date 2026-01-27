Welcome To The Jungle Gets Release Date; Akshay Kumar's Film To Arrive In Cinemas This Summer
Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise, is set to hit theatres. Read on to know the release date.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 27, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The upcoming action comedy film Welcome To The Jungle has finally got a release date. After a long wait, fans of the popular Welcome franchise can mark their calendars, as the film is set to hit the big screens in June this year. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is the third instalment in the franchise and is being promoted as a large-scale family entertainer.
The release date was shared by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh through his social media post. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, "THE BIGGEST COMEDY FRANCHISE IS BACK - 'WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE' TO RELEASE ON 26 JUNE 2026... #WelcomeToTheJungle, the third instalment in the #Welcome franchise, is all set to hit cinemas on 26 June 2026."
THE BIGGEST COMEDY FRANCHISE IS BACK – 'WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE' TO RELEASE ON 26 JUNE 2026... #WelcomeToTheJungle, the third instalment in the #Welcome franchise, is all set to hit cinemas on 26 June 2026.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2026
Directed by #AhmedKhan, #WelcomeToTheJungle stars #AkshayKumar,… pic.twitter.com/Sko5pTjFBc
Welcome To The Jungle features a massive ensemble cast. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Daler Mehndi.
Earlier, in an interaction with a newswire, director Ahmed Khan spoke about the genre of the film and clarified that it should not be seen as a regular comedy. He said, "It's not a comedy. The producer always says we should not make comedy films. Firoz Nadiadwala believes in dark humour and situational humour. And of course, it's serious cinema, not a comedy or slapstick."
Ahmed Khan added, "You turn up the volume, and you'll realise you are watching some idiot's talk. There's a lot of action as well, and the scale is huge." He also mentioned that if the film is watched without sound, it would appear like a serious film.
The director also opened up about the delays faced during the making of the movie. According to him, the team had planned to shoot in Kashmir in June 2025, but the schedule could not be completed. Finding another location that looked similar to Kashmir proved difficult. In addition to this, coordinating the dates of nearly 36 actors was also a major challenge, which led to further delays.
Welcome To The Jungle is backed by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18, in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.
READ MORE
- Akshay Kumar And Disha Patani Groove To Revamped Ek Uncha Lamba Kad In Welcome To The Jungle - Watch
- It's a Wrap on Sitaare Zameen Par! Director Heaps Praise on 'Terrific Leader and Protector' Aamir Khan, Calls Genelia Deshmukh 'Treasure'
- Will Animal Become A Three-Part Franchise? Ranbir Kapoor Reveals; Part 2 To Roll In 2027