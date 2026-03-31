ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Could Be His Longest Film In Years; Runtime Details Inside

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla is back in the news. Although there is no official confirmation of the film's release date, the latest reports suggest that the movie might turn out to be one of the longest films of the superstar in recent times.

According to a report by a newswire, Bhooth Bangla is expected to have a runtime of around 2 hours and 50 minutes. If this is finalised, it will make the film one of the lengthiest projects in Akshay Kumar's filmography in more than a decade.

Quoting a source, the report stated, "Bhooth Bangla is around 2 hours and 50 minutes long. After the censor process, the run time may be reduced or increased by a few minutes. The exact duration will be known closer to the release date, but as of now, it is said to be around 170 minutes."

If the runtime remains unchanged, the film will match the duration of Akshay Kumar's 2014 release Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, which had a similar length.

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty around the film's release date. Bhooth Bangla was earlier expected to hit theatres on April 10. However, reports now suggest that the release might be pushed to April 17. The makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding this change.