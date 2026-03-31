Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Could Be His Longest Film In Years; Runtime Details Inside
Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla could be among his longest films in years, as reports hint at extended length amid release date and trailer uncertainty.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 31, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla is back in the news. Although there is no official confirmation of the film's release date, the latest reports suggest that the movie might turn out to be one of the longest films of the superstar in recent times.
According to a report by a newswire, Bhooth Bangla is expected to have a runtime of around 2 hours and 50 minutes. If this is finalised, it will make the film one of the lengthiest projects in Akshay Kumar's filmography in more than a decade.
Quoting a source, the report stated, "Bhooth Bangla is around 2 hours and 50 minutes long. After the censor process, the run time may be reduced or increased by a few minutes. The exact duration will be known closer to the release date, but as of now, it is said to be around 170 minutes."
If the runtime remains unchanged, the film will match the duration of Akshay Kumar's 2014 release Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, which had a similar length.
Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty around the film's release date. Bhooth Bangla was earlier expected to hit theatres on April 10. However, reports now suggest that the release might be pushed to April 17. The makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding this change.
The delay in the trailer release has also added to the speculation. The trailer was initially expected to be unveiled on March 27, but it was not released on the scheduled date. It was later said to be postponed to March 30, but that too did not happen.
Amid these, actor Jisshu Sengupta, who plays an important role in the film, recently spoke about his experience of working with director Priyadarshan. He shared that he initially took some time to understand the director's working style.
He told a news agency, "The first couple of days, I wouldn't say I was tense, but I was, you know, working with 'THE' Priyadarshan. On the set, he is a very chilled-out director. He has fun and takes advice from everyone." Jisshu added that once he understood the director's approach, things became easier for him on set.
He also praised Akshay Kumar and described him as a collaborative actor. Sharing his experience, he said, "Akshay sir would come and say, 'Sir, maybe we can do it like this,' and he would say, 'This is a good thing, let's do it.' That's the kind of person he is."
Further appreciating him, Jisshu said, "Akshay paaji was also a delight to work with. It was so much fun to be around him."
Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after several years. The film also features actors Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Asrani in key roles. The project is also significant as it marks Priyadarshan's return to the horror-comedy genre after a long gap.