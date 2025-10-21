ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Others Mourn Asrani's Death: 'He Gave Us Million Reasons To Laugh'

Bollywood actor Asrani ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar has penned an emotional note for veteran actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Taking to Instagram, Akshay remembered his longtime co-star with heartfelt words. "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani Ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the... he had the most legendary comic timing," he wrote. Akshay Kumar Remembers Asrani (Photo: Instagram) The actor recalled their work together in several hit films including Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Welcome. He also mentioned their unreleased collaborations Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan. "I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," Akshay added. Along with the post, Kumar shared an unseen picture with the late actor from one of their upcoming films, leaving fans emotional. Anupam Kher Remembers "Large-Hearted Teacher and Friend" Actor Anupam Kher also took to Instagram to express his sorrow. "Dearest Asrani Ji! Thank you for making the world a better place with your persona - on and off screen. We will miss you, but your laughter will live forever," he wrote.