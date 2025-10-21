Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Others Mourn Asrani's Death: 'He Gave Us Million Reasons To Laugh'
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 21, 2025 at 10:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Akshay Kumar has penned an emotional note for veteran actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.
Taking to Instagram, Akshay remembered his longtime co-star with heartfelt words. "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani Ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the... he had the most legendary comic timing," he wrote.
The actor recalled their work together in several hit films including Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Welcome. He also mentioned their unreleased collaborations Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan. "I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," Akshay added.
Along with the post, Kumar shared an unseen picture with the late actor from one of their upcoming films, leaving fans emotional.
Anupam Kher Remembers "Large-Hearted Teacher and Friend"
Actor Anupam Kher also took to Instagram to express his sorrow. "Dearest Asrani Ji! Thank you for making the world a better place with your persona - on and off screen. We will miss you, but your laughter will live forever," he wrote.
Dearest #AsraniJi! Thank you for making the world a better place to be in with your persona!! On and off screen! We will miss you in physical form! But cinema and your ability to make people laugh will keep you alive for years to come! Om Shanti! 💔💔💔🕉 pic.twitter.com/eTXZlgPd1V— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 20, 2025
In a video tribute, Anupam shared that Asrani had recently visited his acting school to discuss conducting a masterclass. "He was very learned, jolly, and generous. He taught at FTII and shaped many artists," Anupam recalled.
RIP #Asrani pic.twitter.com/EpPvZkmcp9— Vidhi Sharma (@VidhiSharma00) October 21, 2025
He remembered their shoots together in the South and his morning walks on Juhu Beach. "The problem with losing someone is that you remember everything about them in flashbacks. He was a good man," Anupam said, adding that Asrani would always be remembered for both his talent and kindness.
“हम अंग्रेजों के जमाने के जेलर है”— Kismat Gohil (@KismatGohil) October 21, 2025
दिग्गज अभिनेता कॉमेडियन गोवर्धन असरानीके निधनसे दुखी हूँ। इनकी कामेडी फिल्म्स हमे हरपल हसाती रहेगी। भगवान इनकी दिव्य आत्मा को शांति दे। #Asrani pic.twitter.com/JgGeDOsg3k
Tributes Pour In from Film and Sports Fraternity
Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute, calling Asrani a "true icon of Indian cinema." He wrote, "Grew up watching the incredible comic timing and charisma of Asrani ji. His legacy will live on forever."
Grew up watching the incredible comic timing and charisma of Asrani ji. A true icon of Indian cinema. His legacy will live on forever. My condolences to his family and fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oG1lukNpUC— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 20, 2025
Actors Sachin Shroff, Kashmera Shah, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever also mourned the loss, describing Asrani as a mentor and an inspiration. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee and fans alike shared clips from Sholay and Chupke Chupke on social media, reminiscing about how he was "a part of their childhood."
A Golden Legacy in Cinema
Born on January 1, 1941, in Jaipur, Asrani attended the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune to study acting, and made his film debut in the mid-1960s, acting in more than 350 films in his career spanning over 6 decades.
His most iconic performance was in Sholay (1975) as the bumbling jailer imitating Hitler. That role went on to become an integral part of Indian pop culture. Over the years, he became one of Bollywood's most beloved comic actors, who successfully combined humour with heart. He also directed a handful of Hindi and Gujarati films and worked in numerous languages - all of which garnered him immense respect for his versatility.
Asrani passed away from a chest infection at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu, on October 20. His funeral took place at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai and was attended by close friends and family. The actor will appear posthumously in Priyadarshan's upcoming films Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan. His official social media page shared the news of his demise, calling him "the king of comedy who ruled millions of hearts."
