Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan Reunite For Fourth Film Together, Head To Kerala For Anees Bazmee's Next
Akshay Kumar heads to Kerala with Vidya Balan for Anees Bazmee's next, sharing a video and sparking excitement around their fourth on-screen collaboration.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, whose latest release Bhooth Bangla is performing decently at the box office, has now shared a video announcing the next schedule of his upcoming film. The actor revealed that he is travelling to Kerala, popularly known as “God’s Own Country,” for the shoot of director Anees Bazmee’s next project.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay posted a short video featuring himself and actor Vidya Balan as they boarded a private jet. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmee’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @vidya_balan, and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues."
The upcoming film reunites Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and will mark their fourth collaboration after successful projects like Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Mission Mangal. Their pairing has been well-received over the years, with audiences appreciating their on-screen chemistry and consistent box office success.
Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam 🌴✈️— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2026
Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @vidya_balan and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/HHdK5MeIIk
According to reports, the film is tentatively titled Ram Aur Shyam, and it will most probably be a comedy-drama movie. It has been predicted that the director, Anees Bazmee, who is quite famous for making entertaining movies, will give his unique touch to this film as well.
The choice of Kerala as a shooting location has also added to the anticipation. Known for its scenic beauty, backwaters, and lush greenery, the state is expected to provide a visually rich backdrop for the film. The Kerala schedule is likely to feature key scenes that enhance the story’s appeal.
Apart from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, the film will also feature actors like Raashii Khanna and Vijay Raaz in important roles. As filming progresses, fans are now eagerly waiting for more updates from the Kerala schedule.