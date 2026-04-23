ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan Reunite For Fourth Film Together, Head To Kerala For Anees Bazmee's Next

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, whose latest release Bhooth Bangla is performing decently at the box office, has now shared a video announcing the next schedule of his upcoming film. The actor revealed that he is travelling to Kerala, popularly known as “God’s Own Country,” for the shoot of director Anees Bazmee’s next project.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay posted a short video featuring himself and actor Vidya Balan as they boarded a private jet. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmee’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @vidya_balan, and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues."

The upcoming film reunites Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and will mark their fourth collaboration after successful projects like Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Mission Mangal. Their pairing has been well-received over the years, with audiences appreciating their on-screen chemistry and consistent box office success.