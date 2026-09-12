Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay-Saif Film Struggles To Pick Up, India Net Yet To Cross Rs 5 Crore
Haiwaan is witnessing a slow second day at the box office, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's thriller facing strong competition from several releases.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 12, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan is witnessing a slow run at the box office on its second day. After opening to a moderate response on Friday, the action thriller has recorded limited growth on Saturday so far.
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan collected Rs 3 crore net on Day 1 in India. On Saturday, the film has earned Rs 1.61 crore net so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 4.61 crore.
The film has recorded around Rs 5.50 crore in gross collections in India so far. Haiwaan is currently running across 4,901 shows, with the overall occupancy standing at around 12%.
Since these are live figures from Saturday evening, the final Day 2 collection is expected to change after the night shows are added.
Haiwaan Faces Box Office Competition
Haiwaan is facing competition from several films currently playing in theatres. These include Mirzapur: The Movie, Hanuman Ansh, Mandaadi, Sardar 2, among others.
With multiple options available to audiences, it remains to be seen whether Haiwaan can see a stronger response during the remaining Saturday shows and Sunday.
Haiwaan Plot And Cast
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan follows Shyam, a visually impaired man whose life takes a dangerous turn after he gets caught in a case involving a retired judge and a mysterious woman. He eventually finds himself facing a ruthless killer driven by revenge.
Akshay Kumar plays Parshuram, while Saif Ali Khan portrays Shyam. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also makes a cameo appearance.
The film marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after their earlier collaborations, including Tashan. With Haiwaan recording a slow second-day trend so far, its Sunday performance will be important for its theatrical run.
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