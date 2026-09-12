ETV Bharat / entertainment

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay-Saif Film Struggles To Pick Up, India Net Yet To Cross Rs 5 Crore

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan is witnessing a slow run at the box office on its second day. After opening to a moderate response on Friday, the action thriller has recorded limited growth on Saturday so far.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan collected Rs 3 crore net on Day 1 in India. On Saturday, the film has earned Rs 1.61 crore net so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 4.61 crore.

The film has recorded around Rs 5.50 crore in gross collections in India so far. Haiwaan is currently running across 4,901 shows, with the overall occupancy standing at around 12%.

Since these are live figures from Saturday evening, the final Day 2 collection is expected to change after the night shows are added.