Akshay Kumar And Disha Patani Groove To Revamped Ek Uncha Lamba Kad In Welcome To The Jungle - Watch

Akshay Kumar And Disha Patani Groove To Revamped Ek Uncha Lamba Kad In Welcome To The Jungle ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has set social media abuzz with a new video featuring Disha Patani, offering fans a sneak peek at a reworked version of his chartbuster song Ek Uncha Lamba Kad from the 2007 blockbuster Welcome. The fresh rendition will feature in his upcoming multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the much-loved Welcome franchise.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, Akshay wrote, "From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you 'Welcome to the Jungle'… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3."

The actor's tribute to Katrina Kaif, his co-star from the original Welcome, immediately caught fans' attention. Admirers flooded the comments section, praising Akshay for his warm gesture and for keeping the effect of the original alive.