Akshay Kumar And Disha Patani Groove To Revamped Ek Uncha Lamba Kad In Welcome To The Jungle - Watch
Akshay Kumar recreates his hit song Ek Uncha Lamba Kad with Disha Patani in Welcome to the Jungle, remembering Katrina Kaif from the original Welcome.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has set social media abuzz with a new video featuring Disha Patani, offering fans a sneak peek at a reworked version of his chartbuster song Ek Uncha Lamba Kad from the 2007 blockbuster Welcome. The fresh rendition will feature in his upcoming multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the much-loved Welcome franchise.
Sharing the video on his social media handle, Akshay wrote, "From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you 'Welcome to the Jungle'… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3."
The actor's tribute to Katrina Kaif, his co-star from the original Welcome, immediately caught fans' attention. Admirers flooded the comments section, praising Akshay for his warm gesture and for keeping the effect of the original alive.
In the short clip, Akshay and Disha are seen dancing to the recreated track. The video captures their chemistry and playfulness, so fans just can't wait for the full version. Judging by early reactions, the remix seems to have already struck the right chord, with many fans excited to see the return of the iconic tune.
Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Arshad Warsi, among others. The film guarantees a riot of comedy, chaos, and larger-than-life entertainment - just as with the trademark humour of the franchise.
The first in this franchise is Welcome (2007), starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat, which retains its status as a cult favourite and one of Bollywood's most popular comedy films. Its sequel, Welcome Back (2015), continued the laughter ride with a new cast.
