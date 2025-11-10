ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akon's Delhi Concert Turns Nostalgic As Singer Performs Chammak Challo With Hamsika Iyer - Watch

The night, however, wasn't just about the music; it was about connection. Akon's wife, Amirah-Iman Thiam, joined him on stage, and their chemistry and camaraderie drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The singer opened the night with his 2009 chartbuster Beautiful. From there, the concert only escalated, with the Senegalese-American artist rolling out a playlist packed with his biggest global hits Lonely, Right Now (Na Na Na), Smack That, Bananza (Belly Dancer), Ghetto, I Wanna Love You, and Don't Matter. Every song sends ripples across the sea of people as thousands of fans join in chorus, echoing songs that once ruled charts and college playlists worldwide.

Hyderabad: Global music icon Akon made a return to the Indian capital on Sunday night, turning Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a pulsating sea of energy, nostalgia, and music. As part of his India tour, the American singer delivered a show that had fans singing, dancing, and reliving the golden hits of the 2000s and 2010s.

Akon's wife Amirah-Iman Thiam (Photo: ANI)

Just when the fans thought the night could not get any better, Akon sprang a surprise with a live performance of Chammak Challo, his Bollywood chart-topper in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for Ra.One. The crowd went into raptures when he invited Hamsika Iyer, the original female voice of the chartbuster, on stage to recreate the song's magic.

Amidst chants of "Akon! Akon!" in the packed stadium, Akon took time to declare his love for his Indian fans. Telling the country that it was his "family", Akon said he felt an enduring connection with the country and its people.

One fan perfectly captured the emotion of the night, saying, "This concert took me back to my college days with the same songs, the same energy, and the same Akon."

Akon with Hamsika Iyer (Photo: ANI)

Before Akon set foot on the stage, famous twin singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar did an opening act wherein they energised the audience with their power-packed mix of Hindi and English chartbusters. They wrapped up their performances with Sukriti's hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

The concert in Delhi was just the first leg of Akon's special India tour that continues with performances scheduled in Bengaluru on November 14 and Mumbai on November 16.