ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akka Review: When Women Rule, Is The World Really Any Different?

What happens when women rule the world? Do they rule differently or they simply become the men they once fought against?

Akka is set in the fictional land of Pernuru in South India. The five-episode series takes us into an 800-year-old matriarchal system through a non-liner screenplay. In this period crime thriller, power belongs to women and three powerful gharanas control the land. Their rules are clear and anyone who challenges them must be prepared for bloodshed.

Pernuru is introduced by the distinctively deep voice of Mahesh Manjrekar much before he appears on screen as Shankar Anna. The region is divided into three gharanas: Malemar (the House of Fields), Perplady (the House of Seas), and Herkada (the House of Mountains). "Akka" is the ultimate power and title given to the matriarch who rules the three gharanas.

At the heart of this system are three vows that every heir, Akka, must take. The gharana will be known by its matriarch. Marriage has no meaning. And dividing a gharana is forbidden.

The women of Pernuru (Photo: Special arrangement)

The series opens in 1947. India has just gained independence. The government wants Pernuru to merge with the state. But matriarchs of the land are not ready to give up their centuries old rule. Ultimately, they negotiate terms with the government that allow them to continue managing their empire with minimal external interference.

In a passing shot we see women reading English newspapers in a third place. It is a small but important detail. Education has played a major role in keeping this society alive. The system looks traditional but its women are neither uneducated nor powerless.

Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) is one of the strongest women in this world. She believes in protecting the system at any cost. She can be ruthless. She can kill. But she sees it all as a duty towards her people and her tradition. At the same time, she is capable of recognising flaws within her own side and understanding that the Akkas can also be in the wrong.

In Pernuru, the girl child is the heir who carries the legacy forward (Photo: Special arrangement)

This is quite a contrast to the warm, compassionate and empathetic Dorothy we saw Keerthy play in Karthik Subbaraj's film that released last month. Here, that warmth has given way to a commanding woman with tough demeanor.

The dynamic in Pernuru shifts dramatically with the arrival of Radhika Apte as Rudra. She proves to be a fitting nemesis to Keerthy's Bhavani.

She is a dangerous combination: a beautiful, heartless woman who is aware of her looks and uses it as a weapon. She is ruthless and burning with vengeance. Rudra believes Bhavani inherited her power, while she had to earn every bit of hers. Radhika brings a strong presence to the role and her confrontations with Keerthy keep the story moving forward.

Tanvi Azmi brings weight to Muthakka. She represents the older generation and the values on which Pernuru was built. However, her past missteps have now returned to haunt the present.

Pooja Mohanraj as Deju makes her presence felt as a strong warrior and royal guard who can kill and get killed for Pernuru. Her backstory adds another layer to the narrative.

Pooja Mohanraj and others with Keerthy Suresh in a still from Akka (Photo: Special arrangement)

But at the heart of Akka are Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte. Both actors bring different shades to their characters. Their rivalry gives the series its energy.