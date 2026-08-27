ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akanksha Chamola Claims Gaurav Khanna Visited Lock Upp 2 Not To Support Her But To 'Clear His Name'

Hyderabad: Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s relationship became one of the most talked-about topics on Lock Upp Season 2 after Akanksha revealed that the couple was heading for divorce. Now, Akanksha has opened up about Gaurav’s visit to the show and said that he did not come to support her. According to her, he came mainly to “clear his name”.

Akanksha spoke about Gaurav’s visit in an interview with a newswire. She explained that she did not want Gaurav to visit her at a time when they were already going through a divorce.

“At that point, I was getting divorced from Gaurav, so I didn’t want the person you are separating from to come and support you. Because you don’t know, right, in what way they have come. And woh apna naam clear karne ke liye waha pe aaye the (He came to clear his name). He was not there to support me,” she said.

Akanksha also said that Gaurav did not give her any reason to believe that he had come to encourage her or appreciate her performance in the show. “He didn’t give me any information for me to feel that ‘Oh, I am doing really well with the game’. No, that was not the thing that had happened,” she added.

Her comments come after she faced criticism online for a remark she made about Gaurav during the show. Towards the finale, Akanksha was heard telling another contestant that she would have preferred her parents or even her dog to visit her instead of Gaurav.

“I would have preferred agar meri mummy ya papa koi aate, ya mera kutta hi aa jata (I would have preferred it if my mom or dad had come, or even my dog),” she had said.