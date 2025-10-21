ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajmal Ameer Breaks Silence On Viral Audio Clip, Blames AI Manipulation

In his video response, Ajmal adamantly denied the claim and said the voice in the leaked audio was not his. "No fabricated story, AI voice imitation, or clever editing can destroy me or my career," he said.

Recently, the viral audio has filled up entertainment pages and social media, as users debated whether it was real. While some users stated they believed it was real, others argued that artificial intelligence tools were used to fabricate the audio. With all of the conversation about the audio, Ajmal has now addressed the issue in a video statement on Instagram, breaking his silence and clearing the air.

Hyderabad: Malayalam and Tamil actor Ajmal Ameer, known for his performances in Anjathe and Ko, has spoken out after being caught in a social-media controversy involving a viral audio clip and alleged chat screenshots. The clip, which appears to feature the actor's face and voice, depicts a man making indecent remarks to a woman. Several accounts also circulated supposed messages from Ajmal, sparking outrage and debate online.

Ajmal emphasised that he had built his name across multiple film industries through dedication and years of consistent work. He also revealed that, until now, he had little control over his digital presence. "From today, I will handle all my social-media activities personally," he clarified, explaining that an old fan-made account had long served as his official profile.

The actor expressed deep gratitude toward his fans and well-wishers who reached out during the ordeal. "The strength I gained from your calls and messages is what gave me the courage to face you today. You are my driving force," he said.

In a show of humility, Ajmal even appreciated those who called him out, claiming that he appreciated their desire to uphold the importance of social values even if their response was extreme.

Reassurance to Fans and Response to the Viral Video

At the end of the video, Ajmal stated that he is in Dubai for work, making sure to let his fans know that he is taking care of himself well. He then reiterated his thanks to those that were there for him during this trying time.

Responding to a user asking if Ajmal was being real in the clarification video, Ajmal asked the public to scrutinise the viral video carefully. He advised them to "watch the clip carefully and consult a basic reel editor," implying that anyone familiar with video tools could detect inconsistencies in the viral footage.