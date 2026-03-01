Ajith Kumar Safe But Stranded In UAE Due To Travel Disruptions Amid US-Iran Crisis
Ajith Kumar is stranded in Dubai due to US-Iran conflict-related flight suspensions. His manager confirmed he is safe and will return once travel resumes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 1, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil actor and racing enthusiast, Ajith Kumar, has found himself stranded in Dubai due to the disruptions in travel schedules owing to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. The film star, who was in Abu Dhabi to get intensive racing training, has been unable to return to Chennai as the flights from the UAE have been suspended.
Ajith had been preparing for upcoming international racing events and was recently seen competing at the 2025 24H Dubai endurance race. According to a newswire report, his manager confirmed that the actor is safe. "He is safe and in good health," the manager said, adding that Ajith will return home once flight operations resume.
The United States and Iran are at war, causing some areas of the Middle East to shut down airspace temporarily. After the US and Israeli strikes in Iran took place, the UAE, and other regional countries shut off portions of their airspace. This resulted in multiple flight cancellations and diversions.
Major airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi suspended operations amid heightened military activity. Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and flydubai halted services temporarily. Authorities have advised travellers to stay updated with airlines for further announcements.
During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Ajith received support from several members of the Tamil film industry. Actors like Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and musician Anirudh Ravichander visited the racing track to cheer for him. Social media was flooded with pictures and clips from their visit.
Along with acting, Ajith has been actively promoting professional racing in India. He has often spoken about encouraging young talent to take up motorsports and has used his international presence to bring attention to global racing platforms.
Speaking of his work in films, Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly. He is set to reunite with director Adhik Ravichandran for his 64th film, tentatively titled AK64. He is also working on a special autobiographical project with filmmaker AL Vijay, which will focus on his passion for racing.
