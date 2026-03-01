ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajith Kumar Safe But Stranded In UAE Due To Travel Disruptions Amid US-Iran Crisis

Hyderabad: Tamil actor and racing enthusiast, Ajith Kumar, has found himself stranded in Dubai due to the disruptions in travel schedules owing to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. The film star, who was in Abu Dhabi to get intensive racing training, has been unable to return to Chennai as the flights from the UAE have been suspended.

Ajith had been preparing for upcoming international racing events and was recently seen competing at the 2025 24H Dubai endurance race. According to a newswire report, his manager confirmed that the actor is safe. "He is safe and in good health," the manager said, adding that Ajith will return home once flight operations resume.

The United States and Iran are at war, causing some areas of the Middle East to shut down airspace temporarily. After the US and Israeli strikes in Iran took place, the UAE, and other regional countries shut off portions of their airspace. This resulted in multiple flight cancellations and diversions.

Major airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi suspended operations amid heightened military activity. Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, and flydubai halted services temporarily. Authorities have advised travellers to stay updated with airlines for further announcements.