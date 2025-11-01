ETV Bharat / entertainment

'We Are All Responsible': Ajith Kumar Reacts To Vijay's Karur Rally Stampede

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar reacted to the stampede that occurred during the political rally of actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, killing 41 people and injuring more than 60. In an interview with a newswire, Ajith reflected on the deeper issues linked with these kinds of incidents and called for an end to the culture of crowd obsession in public and fan gatherings.

Addressing the tragedy, Ajith said, "I'm not trying to put anybody down, but like I say, there's so much happening in Tamil Nadu today because of this stampede that happened. That individual (Vijay) alone is not responsible; we are all responsible for it, and I think even the media has a part to play in this. Today, I think we have become a society that's so obsessed with gathering a crowd to show your crowd. All this has to end."

The actor mentioned that while he is grateful for his fans' love, their enthusiasm must be expressed responsibly. "I have a good life because of my fans," Ajith said, "but the love and attention should be monitored." He went on to share his concern about certain fan practices, saying, "Fans, in the name of celebration, burst firecrackers and tear the screens. All this needs to end."