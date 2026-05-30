ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Passes Away: Actor, His Brothers Share Emotional Note; Last Rites To Be Private, Family Affair

Hyderabad: Tamil actor and racer Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning. She was 89. The news has left fans, celebrities, and political leaders deeply saddened, with many taking to their respective social media handles to express their condolences.

Her death comes three years after the demise of Ajith Kumar's father, P Subramaniam, popularly known as PS Mani, who passed away in March 2023 at the age of 85.

Following her death, Ajith's elder brother, S Anil Kumar, shared a statement on X on behalf of the family, remembering their mother and thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time. In the statement, the family revealed that Mohini Mani passed away peacefully in her sleep after a period of declining health.

The statement also reflected on her life journey. As a child, Mohini was among the many Sindhis who migrated to India during Partition, leaving everything behind and rebuilding life from scratch. The family said she took great pride in seeing her children succeed and credited her with much of what they have achieved in life.

Remembering her influence, the family wrote, "Indeed, the credit for all that we have gone on to accomplish in our respective lives is owed substantially to her warm embrace, unwavering devotion, and wise counsel, which formed the very heart and soul of our home."

The family also paid tribute to her long marriage with their late father, saying she was blessed with a successful marriage that lasted nearly six decades and that the memories they shared would continue to give strength to the family.

In the statement, they said, "We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in, and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages."