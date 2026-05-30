Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Passes Away: Actor, His Brothers Share Emotional Note; Last Rites To Be Private, Family Affair
Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away at 89 in Chennai. Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin, and others offered condolences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 30, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil actor and racer Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning. She was 89. The news has left fans, celebrities, and political leaders deeply saddened, with many taking to their respective social media handles to express their condolences.
Her death comes three years after the demise of Ajith Kumar's father, P Subramaniam, popularly known as PS Mani, who passed away in March 2023 at the age of 85.
Following her death, Ajith's elder brother, S Anil Kumar, shared a statement on X on behalf of the family, remembering their mother and thanking everyone for their support during this difficult time. In the statement, the family revealed that Mohini Mani passed away peacefully in her sleep after a period of declining health.
The statement also reflected on her life journey. As a child, Mohini was among the many Sindhis who migrated to India during Partition, leaving everything behind and rebuilding life from scratch. The family said she took great pride in seeing her children succeed and credited her with much of what they have achieved in life.
In memorium:— S. Anil Kumar (@aktxt) May 30, 2026
Mohini Mani, 1937–2026
Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89.
We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last… pic.twitter.com/lGosJV4SoL
Remembering her influence, the family wrote, "Indeed, the credit for all that we have gone on to accomplish in our respective lives is owed substantially to her warm embrace, unwavering devotion, and wise counsel, which formed the very heart and soul of our home."
The family also paid tribute to her long marriage with their late father, saying she was blessed with a successful marriage that lasted nearly six decades and that the memories they shared would continue to give strength to the family.
In the statement, they said, "We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in, and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages."
The family further requested privacy during their time of grief and confirmed that the last rites would be a private affair attended only by close family members.
Reports suggest that the final rites will be conducted at Ajith Kumar's residence in Palavakkam, Chennai. The actor, who is currently in Dubai as per reports, is expected to return to Chennai to attend his mother's last rites.
Meanwhile, several prominent personalities, including Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin and K Annamalai, have expressed their condolences following Mohini Mani's demise.
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt condolence message on X. He wrote, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs Moghini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother."
சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி. மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து வருத்தமடைந்தேன்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2026
அன்புத் தாயை இழந்து தவிக்கும் அஜித்குமாருக்கும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் எனது மனமார்ந்த ஆறுதல்களைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன்.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also expressed his sorrow over the loss. In his message, he wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr Ajithkumar. I have no words to console Mr Ajithkumar, who must be withering in grief at the loss of the mother who gave him life and took joy in watching him reach great heights."
அன்புச் சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தியறிந்து வேதனையடைந்தேன்.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 30, 2026
உயிர்கொடுத்து, தான் உயரங்கள் தொட்டதைப் பார்த்து மகிழ்ச்சி கொண்ட அன்னையினை இழந்து வாடும் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களைத் தேற்ற என்னிடம் வார்த்தைகள் இல்லை.
அன்னையுடனான…
Stalin further wrote, "May the beautiful moments spent with his mother stand as support for him to recover from this sorrow. My deepest condolences and comfort to Mr Ajithkumar and his family."
BJP leader K Annamalai also paid tribute to Mohini Mani and offered his condolences to the actor and his family. He prayed for her soul and wished strength for the grieving family during this difficult time.
Speaking of Ajith Kumar's professional endeavours, he was last seen in the films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in 2025. Apart from acting, he has also been actively participating in international car racing events through his team, Ajith Kumar Racing.