ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajay Devgn Says He Is 'Dying To Show' Drishyam 3 To Mohanlal; Jaideep Ahlawat Addresses Akshaye Khanna Comparisons

Jaideep joins the franchise as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who is determined to expose Vijay's carefully constructed story. His entry has sparked comparisons with Akshaye Khanna's IG Tarun Ahlawat from Drishyam 2. However, Jaideep made it clear that he is not stepping in to replace Akshaye.

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion is bringing back Vijay Salgaonkar for one final battle, but the third instalment is also set to introduce some major changes. At the film's trailer launch in Goa on September 9, Jaideep Ahlawat addressed comparisons with Akshaye Khanna, while Ajay revealed that the Hindi Drishyam 3 has a completely different story from Mohanlal's Malayalam film and that he cannot wait to show it to the Malayalam superstar.

Ajay revealed that unlike the first two Hindi films, which were inspired by the Malayalam franchise, the third instalment follows a completely different script. "This film is a big challenge for us because the first and second were inspired by the original. But this is the first film that has a completely different script. So their Drishyam 3 is completely different, our film is completely different. It's not like we have made some changes. It's completely different."

The actor added that he is eager to show the film to Mohanlal. "So I want Lal sir and them to see the film because it's nice to get approval that they love this. So it will make me very happy. So I am dying to show it to Lal sir."

'Not stepping into Akshaye Sir's shoes'

When asked if he was replacing Akshaye in the franchise, Jaideep said, "No, not at all. When I heard the story, it wasn't framed as if I was stepping into Akshaye Sir's shoes or anything like that." The actor explained that Rajveer Tomar has his own journey, relationships and motivations. He said, "One character's journey concludes and another is introduced," adding that his journey in the film is "completely different".

Jaideep said director Abhishek Pathak introduced him to Rajveer as a fresh character rather than a continuation of Akshaye's role. The director had earlier also clarified, "Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye, instead a new character is being written for him." Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final chapter in the Hindi franchise. Ajay returns as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu and Shriya Saran, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the story in new roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 2.