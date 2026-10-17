ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Juhu Bungalow Partly Demolished Over 'Illegal Construction'

Hyderabad: Parts of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area have been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over alleged unauthorised construction. The action comes weeks after the civic body issued a stop-work notice on September 10, 2026, directing that construction work at the property be stopped immediately.

The bungalow, spread across 7,802 square feet, is located in Kapol Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu, Mumbai. According to reports, interior changes, partition walls, window modifications and other construction work were being carried out at the property without the required permissions.

However, the civic body found that the work had allegedly continued even after the notice was issued. The BMC then took action against parts of the construction that were reportedly carried out without the required approvals.

According to reports, the BMC issued the notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. It directed the property owners to stop all construction work and submit the necessary permissions and documents.

The action also follows a complaint by the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society. The society had raised objections to the property being leased for commercial use for a proposed salon and spa. Residents reportedly expressed concerns about increased customer movement, parking problems, security and noise on the society’s narrow internal roads.

Local corporator Sudha Singh also said that the BMC’s Building and Factory Department had found that the required permission for commercial use of the property had not been provided. The civic body sought the necessary documents from the owners before issuing the stop-work notice. The Devgn family had reportedly requested four weeks to respond.

Speaking of Ajay Devgn’s professional endeavours, the actor has several films lined up. He will next be seen in Ranger, an action-adventure film directed by Jagan Shakti. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia. Ajay reportedly plays a forest officer who takes on illegal animal poaching, while Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist.

The actor is also set to return with Golmaal 5, the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s popular comedy franchise. Chauhaan is another project in his upcoming lineup.