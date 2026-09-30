Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 27 Cr, Maharashtra Leads Pre-Sales
Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 27 crore in advance gross bookings across four show dates, building strong momentum ahead of its October 2 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is seeing a strong response in advance booking ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The third and final chapter of the popular thriller franchise has already crossed Rs 27 crore in advance gross bookings. The film has also recorded strong ticket sales across several major cities.
Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 27.16 crore in advance gross bookings across four show dates. Without block seats, the collection stands at Rs 19.64 crore.
The film has sold tickets across 8,550 shows in 1,224 cinemas spread across 374 cities. The latest numbers show that advance bookings have continued to grow as the release date gets closer.
The opening day, October 2, is expected to account for a major share of the pre-release sales. The film is releasing on Gandhi Jayanti, which is a national holiday. This gives Drishyam 3 an extended opening period, with the holiday followed by the weekend.
Maharashtra Leads Advance Booking
Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor among the top states for Drishyam 3. The state has recorded Rs 1.52 crore in advance bookings, with an occupancy of 8 per cent.
Delhi follows with Rs 1.13 crore and has recorded 10 per cent occupancy. Gujarat is next with Rs 50.09 lakh, with its occupancy currently standing at 5 per cent.
NCR Tops City-Wise Bookings
At the city level, the National Capital Region (NCR) is leading the advance booking chart. It has recorded Rs 1.13 crore with an occupancy of 10 per cent.
Mumbai is next with Rs 85.63 lakh and 9 per cent occupancy. Pune has registered Rs 40.19 lakh, with its occupancy standing at 10 per cent.
About Drishyam: The Conclusion
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar. In the first two films, Vijay managed to protect his family and keep the truth hidden from the law. The third film introduces a new investigation that could put those secrets at risk.
Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar. His character becomes involved in the new investigation surrounding Vijay and his family.
The cast also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj in key roles. Abhishek Pathak has directed the film.
The Hindi version is expected to tell its own story and have a different ending instead of directly following the Malayalam third instalment.
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