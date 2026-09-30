ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 27 Cr, Maharashtra Leads Pre-Sales

Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is seeing a strong response in advance booking ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The third and final chapter of the popular thriller franchise has already crossed Rs 27 crore in advance gross bookings. The film has also recorded strong ticket sales across several major cities.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 27.16 crore in advance gross bookings across four show dates. Without block seats, the collection stands at Rs 19.64 crore. The film has sold tickets across 8,550 shows in 1,224 cinemas spread across 374 cities. The latest numbers show that advance bookings have continued to grow as the release date gets closer. The opening day, October 2, is expected to account for a major share of the pre-release sales. The film is releasing on Gandhi Jayanti, which is a national holiday. This gives Drishyam 3 an extended opening period, with the holiday followed by the weekend. Maharashtra Leads Advance Booking Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor among the top states for Drishyam 3. The state has recorded Rs 1.52 crore in advance bookings, with an occupancy of 8 per cent.