ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Saturday Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 300 Cr India Net

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed another major milestone at the box office. The crime thriller has earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide and continues to attract audiences in its second week. The film has also moved closer to the Rs 300 crore mark in India net collections, with its second Saturday showing an improvement over the previous day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, its live collection stood at Rs 20.85 crore by Saturday evening. This took its total India net collection to Rs 280.85 crore, while its India gross collection reached Rs 336.60 crore.

The film has maintained its hold at the box office as it enters the second weekend of its theatrical run. Its Saturday collection so far is higher than the previous day’s final earnings, indicating a rise in audience turnout over the weekend.

As of Day 9, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is running across 13013 shows. Its occupancy stood at 36% by Saturday evening. The film’s growing total suggests that it is now within reach of the Rs 300 crore India net milestone.

With its worldwide collection already crossing Rs 400 crore, the film has added another major achievement to its theatrical run. Its performance in the coming days will determine how quickly it reaches the next domestic milestone.

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