Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Saturday Growth, Moves Closer To Rs 300 Cr India Net
Drishyam 3 continues its strong box-office run, crossing a major worldwide milestone and moving closer to another significant domestic benchmark during its second weekend.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed another major milestone at the box office. The crime thriller has earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide and continues to attract audiences in its second week. The film has also moved closer to the Rs 300 crore mark in India net collections, with its second Saturday showing an improvement over the previous day.
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, its live collection stood at Rs 20.85 crore by Saturday evening. This took its total India net collection to Rs 280.85 crore, while its India gross collection reached Rs 336.60 crore.
The film has maintained its hold at the box office as it enters the second weekend of its theatrical run. Its Saturday collection so far is higher than the previous day’s final earnings, indicating a rise in audience turnout over the weekend.
As of Day 9, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is running across 13013 shows. Its occupancy stood at 36% by Saturday evening. The film’s growing total suggests that it is now within reach of the Rs 300 crore India net milestone.
With its worldwide collection already crossing Rs 400 crore, the film has added another major achievement to its theatrical run. Its performance in the coming days will determine how quickly it reaches the next domestic milestone.
Drishyam 3 Beats Its Predecessor
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has already surpassed Drishyam 2 in India net collections. The previous film earned around Rs 239.67 crore net in India, while the latest instalment has moved well beyond that figure.
The latest film has also emerged as the highest-grossing entry in the Drishyam franchise. Its performance has strengthened Ajay Devgn’s box-office record, placing it among the biggest commercial successes of his career as a lead actor.
The film’s continued run also comes as it benefits from a relatively clear window in theatres, with no major new Hindi release competing for the same audience during this period.
About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in key roles. The crime thriller continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they face the consequences of the events from the earlier films.
The film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Its strong opening and steady collections have helped it cross several box-office milestones within its first nine days.