Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Film Becomes His 2nd Highest Grosser, Eyes Rs 400 Cr Worldwide
Drishyam 3 continues its successful theatrical run, surpassing its predecessor and becoming Ajay Devgn's second-highest-grossing film as it enters its second weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has entered its second weekend with another major box office milestone in sight. After completing its first week in theatres, the crime thriller has become the highest-grossing film in the Drishyam franchise and the second-highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career as a lead actor. With no new Hindi film releases this week, the film also has a chance to attract more moviegoers over the weekend.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 8
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 9.46 crore net in India on Day 8 so far, as per the live figures available till Friday evening. The film had collected Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 254.96 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 305.76 crore. The film is currently running across 12,695 shows in India on Day 8. Its occupancy so far stands at around 15%.
The Friday collection is expected to increase as evening and night shows continue. The film has maintained a steady run after its strong opening week and will now look to benefit from the second weekend.
Drishyam 3 Becomes Second Highest-Grossing Film Of Ajay Devgn
The film has achieved another important milestone in Ajay Devgn’s career. With its India net collection crossing Rs 245 crore by the end of its first week, Drishyam 3 has moved ahead of Drishyam 2, which collected around Rs 239.67 crore net in India.
This makes the latest instalment the highest-grossing film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. It has also moved ahead of several successful Ajay Devgn films, including Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal, Shaitaan and Singham Returns.
Among films led by Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior remains ahead, with an India net collection of around Rs 279.59 crore. Drishyam 3 will now look to close the gap as it continues its theatrical run.
Drishyam 3 Eyes Rs 400 Crore Worldwide
The film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. It is now looking to reach the Rs 400 crore worldwide milestone.
Its India gross collection has reached Rs 305.76 crore, while overseas earnings have also contributed to its worldwide total. The film’s performance during the second weekend will be important as it tries to add more to its collection.
No New Hindi Releases To Challenge Drishyam 3
The film has another advantage as it enters its second weekend. There are no new Hindi releases this week to compete with it at the box office.
The release of Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has been moved from October 9 to October 23. This gives Drishyam 3 more days to attract audiences in theatres.
The film’s strong opening, positive audience response and popularity of the franchise have helped it maintain its box office run. Its second-weekend collections will show whether it can continue the same momentum.
About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor also feature in the film, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions to the cast. The film was released in theatres on October 2 and marks the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise.