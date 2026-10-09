ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's Film Becomes His 2nd Highest Grosser, Eyes Rs 400 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has entered its second weekend with another major box office milestone in sight. After completing its first week in theatres, the crime thriller has become the highest-grossing film in the Drishyam franchise and the second-highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career as a lead actor. With no new Hindi film releases this week, the film also has a chance to attract more moviegoers over the weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 9.46 crore net in India on Day 8 so far, as per the live figures available till Friday evening. The film had collected Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 254.96 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 305.76 crore. The film is currently running across 12,695 shows in India on Day 8. Its occupancy so far stands at around 15%.

The Friday collection is expected to increase as evening and night shows continue. The film has maintained a steady run after its strong opening week and will now look to benefit from the second weekend.

Drishyam 3 Becomes Second Highest-Grossing Film Of Ajay Devgn

The film has achieved another important milestone in Ajay Devgn’s career. With its India net collection crossing Rs 245 crore by the end of its first week, Drishyam 3 has moved ahead of Drishyam 2, which collected around Rs 239.67 crore net in India.

This makes the latest instalment the highest-grossing film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. It has also moved ahead of several successful Ajay Devgn films, including Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal, Shaitaan and Singham Returns.

Among films led by Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior remains ahead, with an India net collection of around Rs 279.59 crore. Drishyam 3 will now look to close the gap as it continues its theatrical run.