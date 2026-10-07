ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Holds Steady, Inches Closer To Rs 350 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is showing a steady hold in its first week at the box office. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India and Rs 300 crore worldwide, the film has now moved further ahead on Wednesday. It is currently inching closer to another major worldwide milestone.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 6

As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 9.38 crore net in India on Day 6 so far, according to the live figures available till Wednesday evening. The film had collected Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 226.38 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 271.47 crore. The film is currently running across 12,582 shows in India on Day 6. Its occupancy so far stands at around 16%. The final Wednesday collection is expected to increase as evening and night shows are still left.

Drishyam 3 Continues Its Strong Run

The film has already crossed several major milestones in its first week. It went past the Rs 100 crore mark within two days and crossed Rs 200 crore in India by Day 5. Although the film has seen a drop in daily collections after its opening weekend, it is still adding a healthy amount to its total during the weekdays.

With the India net collection now at Rs 226.38 crore, the film has added more than Rs 26 crore to its total since crossing the Rs 200 crore mark.