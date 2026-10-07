Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Holds Steady, Inches Closer To Rs 350 Cr Worldwide
Drishyam: The Conclusion maintains a steady run in its first week, with Ajay Devgn's film now eyeing another major worldwide milestone at the box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is showing a steady hold in its first week at the box office. After crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India and Rs 300 crore worldwide, the film has now moved further ahead on Wednesday. It is currently inching closer to another major worldwide milestone.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 6
As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 9.38 crore net in India on Day 6 so far, according to the live figures available till Wednesday evening. The film had collected Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 226.38 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 271.47 crore. The film is currently running across 12,582 shows in India on Day 6. Its occupancy so far stands at around 16%. The final Wednesday collection is expected to increase as evening and night shows are still left.
Drishyam 3 Continues Its Strong Run
The film has already crossed several major milestones in its first week. It went past the Rs 100 crore mark within two days and crossed Rs 200 crore in India by Day 5. Although the film has seen a drop in daily collections after its opening weekend, it is still adding a healthy amount to its total during the weekdays.
With the India net collection now at Rs 226.38 crore, the film has added more than Rs 26 crore to its total since crossing the Rs 200 crore mark.
Eyes Rs 350 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has already crossed the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark. The film is now looking to reach the Rs 350 crore worldwide milestone. Its current India gross collection stands at Rs 271.47 crore, while the overseas market is also contributing to the film’s worldwide total.
The film still has several days left in its theatrical run. Its performance during the coming weekend will be important as it looks to move closer to the Rs 350 crore mark.
Strong First Week For Drishyam 3
The film opened in theatres on October 2 with a huge response. Its strong advance booking helped it record a massive opening, while positive reviews and audience response helped it maintain momentum over the weekend. The film saw a sharp drop after the opening weekend, but this did not stop it from crossing the Rs 200 crore India net mark within five days.
Ajay Devgn’s return as Vijay Salgaonkar has also been a major attraction for the audience. The film marks the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise.
About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor also feature in the film. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions to the cast. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2.