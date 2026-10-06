Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 5: Ajay's Film Creates Double Milestone, Crosses Rs 200 Cr In India & Rs 300 Cr Worldwide
Drishyam: The Conclusion crosses Rs 200 crore in India and Rs 300 crore worldwide within five days, despite a weekday drop after its strong opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed two major box office milestones within five days of its release. The film has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India net and has also gone past Rs 300 crore worldwide. While the film saw a drop after its strong opening weekend, it has continued to attract audiences during the weekdays.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 5
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 12.47 crore net in India on Day 5 so far, as per the live figures available till Tuesday evening. The film had collected Rs 21 crore on Day 4.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 209.97 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 251.71 crore. The film is currently running across 12,643 shows in India on Day 5. Its occupancy so far stands at around 20%. The final Tuesday collection is expected to increase as evening and night shows are still left.
Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India
The biggest achievement for Drishyam 3 on Day 5 is that the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India net. The film had reached Rs 188.89 crore by the end of its fourth day and needed around Rs 11 crore more to reach the milestone. It has now comfortably gone past the mark with its Tuesday earnings.
The film had also crossed Rs 100 crore within just two days, showing how strong its opening phase was. Although the pace has slowed during the weekdays, the film is still adding a healthy amount to its total.
Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
The film has also crossed the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark. This gives Drishyam 3: The Conclusion another major milestone within its first week.
The worldwide milestone comes after a strong opening weekend and steady collections in India. The film’s performance overseas has also added to its overall worldwide total. With several more days left in its theatrical run, the film will now look to add more to its worldwide collection.
Monday Drop Did Not Stop The Film
Drishyam 3 saw a sharp drop on Monday after recording strong collections during its opening weekend. Such a fall is common when a film moves from the weekend to the first weekday.
Despite the drop, the film has continued to perform well enough to cross the Rs 200 crore India net mark on Tuesday. Its Tuesday occupancy has also remained around 20% so far.
The film’s strong advance booking, positive reviews and audience response helped it get a big start. Ajay Devgn’s return as Vijay Salgaonkar also created strong interest among fans of the franchise.
About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor also feature in the film.
Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions to the cast. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2 and is currently enjoying a strong run at the box office.