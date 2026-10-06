ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 5: Ajay's Film Creates Double Milestone, Crosses Rs 200 Cr In India & Rs 300 Cr Worldwide

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 5 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed two major box office milestones within five days of its release. The film has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India net and has also gone past Rs 300 crore worldwide. While the film saw a drop after its strong opening weekend, it has continued to attract audiences during the weekdays.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 12.47 crore net in India on Day 5 so far, as per the live figures available till Tuesday evening. The film had collected Rs 21 crore on Day 4. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 209.97 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 251.71 crore. The film is currently running across 12,643 shows in India on Day 5. Its occupancy so far stands at around 20%. The final Tuesday collection is expected to increase as evening and night shows are still left. Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India The biggest achievement for Drishyam 3 on Day 5 is that the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India net. The film had reached Rs 188.89 crore by the end of its fourth day and needed around Rs 11 crore more to reach the milestone. It has now comfortably gone past the mark with its Tuesday earnings. The film had also crossed Rs 100 crore within just two days, showing how strong its opening phase was. Although the pace has slowed during the weekdays, the film is still adding a healthy amount to its total.