ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite Monday Drop, Ajay Devgn Starrer Nears Rs 200 Cr

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is continuing its strong run at the box office, despite seeing a drop in collections on Monday. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark within two days, the film is now moving closer to another major milestone. The film’s India net collection has surpassed Rs 188 crore so far and is now just a few crores away from the Rs 200 crore mark.

The final Monday collection is expected to increase as evening and night shows are still left. However, the drop from the weekend is understandable as the film has entered its first weekday.

With the latest collection, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 188.89 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 226.42 crore. The film is currently running across 12,809 shows in India on Day 4. Its occupancy so far stands at around 21%.

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 12.39 crore net in India on Day 4 so far, as per the live figures available till Monday evening. The film had collected Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3.

Drishyam 3 Nears Rs 200 Crore Mark

The biggest highlight for Drishyam 3 is how quickly it has reached the Rs 200 crore mark. The film crossed Rs 100 crore in just two days and has now come very close to doubling that figure. With its current India net collection at Rs 188.89 crore, the film needs only around Rs 11 crore more to reach Rs 200 crore.

The strong weekend collections have helped the film maintain its momentum even after the Monday drop. If the film continues to hold well during the weekdays, it could reach the Rs 200 crore mark soon.

Strong Start For Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened in theatres on October 2 and recorded a massive opening at the box office. The film also opened bigger than the previous instalments of the Hindi franchise.

The strong advance booking before release had already suggested that the film would have a big opening. Positive reviews and audience response further helped the film during the opening weekend.

Ajay Devgn’s return as Vijay Salgaonkar has also been one of the major reasons behind the interest in the film. The third part brings the popular character back for what is being presented as the final chapter of the Hindi franchise.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor also return in the film. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions to the cast. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2.