ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Holds Strong, Crosses Rs 100 Crore

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is continuing its strong run at the box office. After a massive opening on Day 1, the film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within just two days of its release. The strong response from the audience has given the final chapter of the franchise an impressive start.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2 According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 39.84 crore net in India on Day 2 so far, as per the live figures available till Saturday evening. The film had collected around Rs 62 crore on Day 1. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 101.84 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 121.41 crore. The film is also seeing a strong response in theatres on Saturday. Drishyam 3 is currently running across 14,657 shows in India, while its occupancy has reached around 42% so far on Day 2. The final collection for Saturday is expected to be higher as the film still has evening and night shows left. Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Two Days The Rs 100 crore mark is another major milestone for Drishyam 3. The film managed to reach the figure in just two days, helped by its huge opening on Friday and a strong hold on Saturday.