Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Holds Strong, Crosses Rs 100 Crore
Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within two days, continuing its strong box office run after a massive opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 3, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is continuing its strong run at the box office. After a massive opening on Day 1, the film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within just two days of its release. The strong response from the audience has given the final chapter of the franchise an impressive start.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 39.84 crore net in India on Day 2 so far, as per the live figures available till Saturday evening. The film had collected around Rs 62 crore on Day 1.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 101.84 crore. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 121.41 crore.
The film is also seeing a strong response in theatres on Saturday. Drishyam 3 is currently running across 14,657 shows in India, while its occupancy has reached around 42% so far on Day 2. The final collection for Saturday is expected to be higher as the film still has evening and night shows left.
Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Two Days
The Rs 100 crore mark is another major milestone for Drishyam 3. The film managed to reach the figure in just two days, helped by its huge opening on Friday and a strong hold on Saturday.
The film had already created a big buzz before its release because of the popularity of the Drishyam franchise. Its advance booking was also strong, with a large number of tickets sold before it arrived in theatres.
After opening to positive reviews, the film has also benefited from word-of-mouth among moviegoers. The response on Saturday suggests that the film is continuing to attract audiences even after its opening day.
Drishyam 3 Beats Previous Films
Ajay Devgn has returned as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third and final film of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The latest film has opened bigger than its previous instalments and has also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark much faster.
The strong start is important for the film as it is being presented as the conclusion to Vijay Salgaonkar’s story. The return of Ajay Devgn, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran and other members of the cast, has helped create strong interest among fans of the franchise.
About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor also return in the film. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions to the cast. The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion was released in theatres on October 2 and is expected to continue its strong run over the weekend.
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