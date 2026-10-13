ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's Film Remains Stable, Nears Rs 500 Cr Worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 12 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is closing in on another major box-office milestone. The crime thriller has earned over Rs 490 crore worldwide and is now approaching the Rs 500 crore mark. The film has also achieved a new milestone in the international market, crossing Rs 100 crore in overseas collections and becoming Ajay Devgn’s first film to reach the benchmark.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12

After a strong second weekend, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has seen its daily collections fall during the weekdays. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 26.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 10. Its collection then dropped to Rs 6.25 crore on Day 11. On Day 12, the film collected Rs 6.77 crore so far, according to the live figures available on Tuesday evening. Its occupancy stood at 16%, with the film running across 13,100 shows. The latest figures put the film within reach of the Rs 400 crore India gross milestone. Meanwhile, its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 490 crore, bringing the film closer to Rs 500 crore globally. The final figures for Tuesday may change as more collections are reported. Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 100 Crore Overseas