Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 56 Cr, Records 2nd Biggest Hindi Opening Of 2026
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened strongly at the box office, with Ajay Devgn's film recording a massive Day 1 response after strong advance bookings.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 2, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has started its theatrical run on a strong note. The film, which marks the final chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise, was released in theatres on October 2. After a huge response to its advance booking, the film has now recorded a massive opening on Day 1.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has earned Rs 56.04 crore net in India on Day 1, as per live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has recorded Rs 66.13 crore in India gross collections so far. Its final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported.
The film is currently running across 13,749 shows in India. It had a strong start from the morning shows, with around 50% occupancy reported across the country. Several tier-2 and tier-3 cities also recorded higher occupancy.
The strong opening comes after a big advance booking response. The film had already created a buzz among moviegoers before its release, helping it get a large number of audiences in theatres on its first day.
Strong Advance Booking Helped Drishyam 3
Advance booking for Drishyam: The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days before its theatrical release. The film collected around Rs 27 crore from opening-day advance bookings, making it one of the biggest advance booking figures for a Hindi film.
Its overall advance booking collection crossed Rs 50 crore by release day. The film also sold around 13 lakh tickets before it reached theatres.
The strong pre-release sales had already led to higher opening-day expectations for the film. Initial trade estimates had placed its opening in the Rs 25-30 crore range, but the strong advance sales pushed expectations higher.
Drishyam 3 Beats Several Big Openings
The opening of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has put it among the biggest Hindi film openings of 2026. With more than Rs 50 crore collected on Day 1 so far, the film has moved ahead of the opening-day figures of films such as Border 2 and Mirzapur: The Movie.
The film has also recorded a strong response on BookMyShow. On Friday afternoon, it reportedly reached a peak of around 70,000 tickets sold per hour, compared with around 68,000 tickets per hour for Pathaan during its opening run in 2023.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to have the highest opening-day Hindi collection of 2026, while Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has registered one of the biggest openings of the year so far, putting it in the second spot.
About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar for the final chapter of the Hindi franchise. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor also return, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions to the cast.
The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The Hindi film takes a different route from the Malayalam Drishyam franchise and presents a new story for Vijay Salgaonkar and his family.