ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 56 Cr, Records 2nd Biggest Hindi Opening Of 2026

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has started its theatrical run on a strong note. The film, which marks the final chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise, was released in theatres on October 2. After a huge response to its advance booking, the film has now recorded a massive opening on Day 1.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 1 Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has earned Rs 56.04 crore net in India on Day 1, as per live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has recorded Rs 66.13 crore in India gross collections so far. Its final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported. The film is currently running across 13,749 shows in India. It had a strong start from the morning shows, with around 50% occupancy reported across the country. Several tier-2 and tier-3 cities also recorded higher occupancy. The strong opening comes after a big advance booking response. The film had already created a buzz among moviegoers before its release, helping it get a large number of audiences in theatres on its first day. Strong Advance Booking Helped Drishyam 3 Advance booking for Drishyam: The Conclusion opened on September 27, five days before its theatrical release. The film collected around Rs 27 crore from opening-day advance bookings, making it one of the biggest advance booking figures for a Hindi film.