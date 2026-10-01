Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Film Nears Rs 50 Cr, Gujarat's Junagadh Beats Bigger Cities In Pre-Sales
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is nearing Rs 50 crore in advance bookings, with Junagadh surprisingly leading major cities as the Ajay Devgn starrer releases tomorrow.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow, October 2, and the film has already recorded strong advance booking numbers. Interestingly, while the film is seeing major demand across several big markets, Junagadh in Gujarat has emerged as the top city in the latest advance booking data. The smaller city is currently ahead of major centres like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking
According to the latest advance booking data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 is now on the verge of crossing the Rs 50 crore mark. It has collected Rs 48.98 crore in gross bookings across six show dates. Without block seats, the figure stands at Rs 38.39 crore. The latest data is based on 1,503 shows across 333 cinemas in 238 cities.
For October 6, the fifth day of its advance booking window, the film has already recorded Rs 73.18 lakh in advance bookings. However, the biggest talking point in the latest numbers is the performance of Junagadh.
Junagadh Leads The City-Wise Chart
Junagadh in Gujarat is currently leading the city-wise advance booking chart for Drishyam 3. The city has recorded Rs 6.91 lakh in advance bookings. Hyderabad follows closely with Rs 6.63 lakh, while Ahmedabad is in third place with Rs 6.14 lakh.
The numbers are interesting because major metropolitan markets usually contribute a large share of a film’s advance sales. However, Junagadh has currently moved ahead of several bigger cities in the latest city-wise figures.
The city has also recorded 100 per cent occupancy across the early tracked advance booking shows. This points to a strong response from audiences in the market, although the figure is based only on the shows currently tracked.
Gujarat Among Top States
Gujarat is also among the leading states in the latest advance booking figures, with Rs 16.10 lakh recorded so far. Madhya Pradesh follows with Rs 11.30 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 11.07 lakh.
The strong performance of Gujarat is also reflected in Junagadh’s position at the top of the city chart. With the film releasing tomorrow, advance sales in these markets could change further as more shows open for booking.
Drishyam 3 Releases Tomorrow
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is scheduled to release on October 2. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third and final chapter of the Hindi thriller franchise. Abhishek Pathak has directed the film.
The story once again follows Vijay and his family, with a new investigation threatening the secrets he has managed to protect in the earlier films. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj.
Several Films Release On October 2
Drishyam 3 will face competition from several other releases arriving on the same day, including Sigma, Don’t Trouble The Trouble, Digger and Verity.
Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah and marks Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut. Don’t Trouble The Trouble is an adventure comedy-drama starring Fahadh Faasil and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Digger and Verity are among the international releases also scheduled around the same date.