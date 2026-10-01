ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Film Nears Rs 50 Cr, Gujarat's Junagadh Beats Bigger Cities In Pre-Sales

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow, October 2, and the film has already recorded strong advance booking numbers. Interestingly, while the film is seeing major demand across several big markets, Junagadh in Gujarat has emerged as the top city in the latest advance booking data. The smaller city is currently ahead of major centres like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking

According to the latest advance booking data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 is now on the verge of crossing the Rs 50 crore mark. It has collected Rs 48.98 crore in gross bookings across six show dates. Without block seats, the figure stands at Rs 38.39 crore. The latest data is based on 1,503 shows across 333 cinemas in 238 cities.

For October 6, the fifth day of its advance booking window, the film has already recorded Rs 73.18 lakh in advance bookings. However, the biggest talking point in the latest numbers is the performance of Junagadh.

Junagadh Leads The City-Wise Chart

Junagadh in Gujarat is currently leading the city-wise advance booking chart for Drishyam 3. The city has recorded Rs 6.91 lakh in advance bookings. Hyderabad follows closely with Rs 6.63 lakh, while Ahmedabad is in third place with Rs 6.14 lakh.

The numbers are interesting because major metropolitan markets usually contribute a large share of a film’s advance sales. However, Junagadh has currently moved ahead of several bigger cities in the latest city-wise figures.

The city has also recorded 100 per cent occupancy across the early tracked advance booking shows. This points to a strong response from audiences in the market, although the figure is based only on the shows currently tracked.