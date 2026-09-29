ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows Strong Demand, Crosses Rs 18 Crore

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise is set to return with its third and final chapter, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. With only a few days left for its release, the film has already started seeing strong interest at the ticket counters.

Its advance booking has crossed Rs 18 crore in gross collections, while early trade estimates suggest that the film could open with more than Rs 40 crore net in India.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking

According to the latest data reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, advance bookings for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion began five days before the film’s theatrical release. So far, the movie has collected Rs 18.48 crore in gross advance bookings across three tracked show dates. Without block seats, the figure stands at Rs 12.25 crore.

The film has sold around 4.77 lakh tickets across 21,281 shows in 298 cities. Its overall occupancy is currently around 10 per cent, while the occupancy stands at around 6 per cent when block seats are not included. So far, 24 shows have been reported as sold out.

The advance booking numbers have picked up pace as the release date gets closer. Based on the current trend, early trade estimates are projecting an opening of more than Rs 40 crore net in India. However, this is only a trade estimate at this stage. The actual opening-day collection will depend on the final ticket sales, show count and occupancy.