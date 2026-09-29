Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's Film Shows Strong Demand, Crosses Rs 18 Crore
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 18 crore in advance gross bookings, with strong pre-release demand building ahead of its October 2 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 29, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise is set to return with its third and final chapter, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the thriller is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. With only a few days left for its release, the film has already started seeing strong interest at the ticket counters.
Its advance booking has crossed Rs 18 crore in gross collections, while early trade estimates suggest that the film could open with more than Rs 40 crore net in India.
Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking
According to the latest data reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, advance bookings for Drishyam 3: The Conclusion began five days before the film’s theatrical release. So far, the movie has collected Rs 18.48 crore in gross advance bookings across three tracked show dates. Without block seats, the figure stands at Rs 12.25 crore.
The film has sold around 4.77 lakh tickets across 21,281 shows in 298 cities. Its overall occupancy is currently around 10 per cent, while the occupancy stands at around 6 per cent when block seats are not included. So far, 24 shows have been reported as sold out.
The advance booking numbers have picked up pace as the release date gets closer. Based on the current trend, early trade estimates are projecting an opening of more than Rs 40 crore net in India. However, this is only a trade estimate at this stage. The actual opening-day collection will depend on the final ticket sales, show count and occupancy.
Maharashtra Leads Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking
Maharashtra is currently the biggest contributor to Drishyam 3’s advance gross collections. The state has recorded Rs 5.87 crore, making up around 32 per cent of the film’s total advance gross.
Delhi is next with Rs 4.17 crore, followed by Gujarat with Rs 1.54 crore. The top 10 states together account for around 90 per cent of the total advance gross reported so far. This shows that the film’s pre-release sales are mainly coming from its major theatrical markets.
At the city level, the National Capital Region (NCR) is leading with Rs 4.17 crore, contributing around 23 per cent of the overall gross. Mumbai has recorded Rs 3.45 crore, while Pune stands at Rs 1.61 crore. The top 10 cities together contribute around 70 per cent of the total advance booking collection.
About Drishyam: The Conclusion
Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third instalment of the Abhishek Pathak directorial. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat.
The film is being presented as the final chapter of the Drishyam story, with Vijay and his family once again dealing with the events that have followed them through the franchise. Drishyam 3 is all set to arrive in theatres on October 2.
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