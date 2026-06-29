ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan Faces Kshatriya Parishad Fire: 'Don't Use Our Clan Name for Politics'

"The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies," the statement reads.

In a statement shared on X, the Kshatriya Parishad condemned the filmmakers for appropriating the "Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics."

After backlash from political and social activist circles in Kashmir, Ajay's film has now drawn brickbats from the Kshatriya Parishad.

Hyderabad: The announcement of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan dropped last week. The first glimpse from the film has triggered backlash from Kashmir and the Kshatriya Parishad. Directed by Neeraj Yadav, the film is set against the backdrop of the Kashmir unrest.

The Kshatriya Parishad criticised the makers of Chauhaan, accusing them of using the Chauhan Rajput clan name to push a divisive political narrative. The group also argued that medieval India was shaped by shifting political alliances rather than religious identities. It urged filmmakers and political actors to portray history responsibly.

"Such attempts also betray a profound ignorance of Indian history. The subcontinent's past cannot be reduced to simplistic communal binaries. There are numerous examples of Afghans and Rajputs fighting alongside one another: Mahmud Lodi fought under the leadership of Maharana Sanga at the Battle of Khanwa; Hakim Khan Sur commanded a contingent in the army of Maharana Pratap at Haldighati; Farid Khan, who later became Sher Shah Suri, is traditionally associated with military service under Raja Raisal Shekhawat in his early career; and Maharaja Vikramaditya Tomar laid down his life fighting alongside the Lodi forces in the First Battle of Panipat. These episodes illustrate that medieval political alliances were shaped by statecraft, loyalty, and military strategy- not by the communal narratives being imposed upon them today," reads the statement.

"We call upon political actors, filmmakers, and media organisations to engage with India's past responsibly, respecting historical complexity rather than exploiting Rajput heritage as bait for divisive political debate," the statement concludes.

Earlier, the first glimpse of Chauhaan ruffled feathers in Kashmir over the portrayal of pellet-hit victims. One line, in particular, has invited scrutiny, with Devgn's character claiming that pellet guns cause minimal damage when it comes to controlling crowds.

Social activist Wajahat Farooq Bhat said films should stop portraying Kashmir only through violence, while student activist Sahil Parray accused the makers of spreading hate and mocking pellet-gun victims. National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also criticised the teaser, calling it propaganda.

Chauhaan marks Ajay Devgn's first-ever professional association with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is jointly backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. Chauhaan is expected to release this October.