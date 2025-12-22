ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Release Date Announced, Ajay Devgn's Film To Face Box Office Clash With Tom Cruise's Digger

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Drishyam 3 have announced the release date of the third instalment in Ajay Devgn's hit franchise. On Monday, a new promo revealed that the crime thriller will hit the big screens on October 2, 2026. Notably, Drishyam 3's release date is clashing with Tom Cruise's black comedy movie Digger.

Drishyam 3's release date has long been associated with key events in the franchise and is often referred to as 'Drishyam Day' by audiences. Sharing the promo on social media, the makers wrote, "#Drishyam3 on #DrishyamDay Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026." The date also marks four years since Drishyam 2 was released in theatres in 2022.

Ajay Devgn will once again reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple family man who outsmarts the law. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor are confirmed to join Ajay Devgn in the film, while Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav will once again play Devgn's daughters. However, there is currently no confirmation on whether Akshaye Khanna, who portrayed a key police officer in Drishyam 2, will be part of the third film.

Production on Drishyam 3 is already underway and is being shot across multiple locations in different cities. According to the makers, the film is being mounted on a much grander scale this time. The shoot is expected to wrap up in the first half of next year, while an official statement regarding the trailer is likely to be released sometime in 2026.