Drishyam 3 Release Date Announced, Ajay Devgn's Film To Face Box Office Clash With Tom Cruise's Digger
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Drishyam 3 have announced the release date of the third instalment in Ajay Devgn's hit franchise. On Monday, a new promo revealed that the crime thriller will hit the big screens on October 2, 2026. Notably, Drishyam 3's release date is clashing with Tom Cruise's black comedy movie Digger.
Drishyam 3's release date has long been associated with key events in the franchise and is often referred to as 'Drishyam Day' by audiences. Sharing the promo on social media, the makers wrote, "#Drishyam3 on #DrishyamDay Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026." The date also marks four years since Drishyam 2 was released in theatres in 2022.
Ajay Devgn will once again reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple family man who outsmarts the law. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor are confirmed to join Ajay Devgn in the film, while Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav will once again play Devgn's daughters. However, there is currently no confirmation on whether Akshaye Khanna, who portrayed a key police officer in Drishyam 2, will be part of the third film.
Production on Drishyam 3 is already underway and is being shot across multiple locations in different cities. According to the makers, the film is being mounted on a much grander scale this time. The shoot is expected to wrap up in the first half of next year, while an official statement regarding the trailer is likely to be released sometime in 2026.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed Drishyam 2, the film is co-written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. The project is being produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, with Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios presenting the film.
The Drishyam franchise began with the 2015 remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, originally directed by Nishikant Kamat in Hindi. The first film went on to earn Rs 197 crore worldwide, while Drishyam 2 surpassed expectations with a global collection of Rs 345 crore. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, starring Mammootty, is also expected to release in 2026.
Now, speaking of Tom Cruise's Digger, the makers of the film recently shared the announcement teaser with a tagline describing the movie as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions". The teaser shows Tom Cruise dancing with a shovel on the edge of a huge building. According to an international magazine, the film was shot in the UK over six months.
The movie marks filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu's first English-language film since The Revenant. Produced by Cruise and Inarritu, Digger features Cruise as Digger Rockwell. While the exact plot is still under wraps, production house Warner Bros provided a cryptic logline describing Cruise's character as "the most powerful man in the world" who "embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything."
Apart from Tom Cruise, the film also stars Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D'Arcy. Digger is Cruise's first film since signing a deal to develop and produce theatrical films with Warner Bros Discovery in January. His last project with the studio was Edge of Tomorrow. Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
