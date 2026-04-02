ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: Drishyam 3, Dhamaal 4 & More - A Look At His Big Upcoming Films

From comedy to thriller and action films, Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects have something to offer to every kind of audience. Scroll below to have a quick look at the films the actor has in store for the audience.

As Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday today, fans are looking ahead at what the Bollywood actor has in store next. After more than three decades in the film industry, the actor remains busy with a slew of films in different genres.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 57th birthday on April 2, 2026. The actor, known for his iconic roles in Drishyam, Singham, Zakhm and more, received widespread wishes from the industry, including a humorous note from his wife, Kajol. He also revealed an AI-generated short film titled Happy Birthday Joshi through his new venture, Lens Vault Studios. Helmed by Anshul Kumar Sharma, Happy Birthday Joshi is inspired by true events.

One of his most-awaited films is Drishyam 3. The actor will return as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third part of the popular franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. The story is expected to bring a final face-off and close the gripping storyline. Actors Tabu and Shriya Saran will reprise their roles, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have joined the cast. However, Akshaye Khanna will not be part of this instalment.

Drishyam 3 (Photo: IMDb)

Another big release lined up is Dhamaal 4, which will hit theatres on July 3, 2026. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film continues the popular comedy franchise. Ajay Devgn is not only acting in it but also producing the film. The movie also features Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The film is expected to bring back the same fun, chaos and adventure that the series is known for.

The popular comedy franchise Golmaal 5 is also in the works. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film has already started production. As per reports, the story will revolve around a treasure hunt, giving a fresh twist to the series. The film is expected to mix slapstick comedy with an adventure-style story. There are also reports that Akshay Kumar may join the cast as an antagonist, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Golmaal 5 (Photo: IMDb)

Ajay Devgn is also expected to return with Shaitaan 2, the sequel to the psychological horror film. The shooting is likely to begin in 2026. The film may see the return of R Madhavan and Jyothika, along with some new additions. The sequel is expected to explore deeper supernatural elements and is being planned as a 2027 release.

Another project in the early stages is Raid 3. Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta and is expected to go on floors in late 2026. The third instalment is likely to present a more intense and high-stakes story.