ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bold Step Or Big Mistake? Ajay Devgn's AI Project Bal Tanhaji Divides Social Media

Just days prior to the announcement of this new venture, Ajay had teased about the film on the sixth anniversary of Tanhaji with a post on January 10, 2026. He wrote that even though the "lion has died," the adventure isn't over.

The film arrives 6 years after the 2020 hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which Ajay plays a Maratha military hero named Tanaji Malusare. This new production will not adhere to the standard Bollywood formula of making a movie, but will instead utilise generative AI to create an original storyline that can be showcased in various formats outside of the traditional approach of theatrical releases.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has announced a new venture related to the Tanhaji series with Bal Tanhaji. The actor is coming up with AI generative film under the banner of Lens Vault Studios (owned by Ajay and Danish Devgn). Many people have mixed reactions about this new approach, with some appreciating this experimental adventure while others deem AI use in film a disappointment.

According to the makers, Bal Tanhaji will focus on the formative years of Tanaji Malusare, tracing his journey from a young boy to the legendary warrior known to history. The project is set in the Unsung Warriors universe and is aimed especially at younger audiences. The teaser released alongside the announcement is about a minute long and has been created entirely using AI tools. The visuals offer a glimpse into a stylised, animated retelling of history powered by next-generation technology.

Speaking about the launch, Ajay Devgn, Chairman of Lens Vault Studios, said, "Our vision with Lens Vault Studios goes beyond high-end production values. We want to bring stories to life through formats that are still largely unexplored. Drawing from our experience in large-scale cinema, we're now channelling that knowledge into new storytelling mediums. Bal Tanhaji is our first step in that direction."

Danish Devgn, Founder and CEO of Lens Vault Studios, also spoke about the long-term vision behind the project. "With Bal Tanhaji, we are redefining how legacy narratives can evolve through technology. Generative AI allows us to expand story universes in ways that were previously impossible, making them more immersive and relevant for new-age audiences." While the announcement excited a section of fans, the online reaction has been divided. Some users welcomed the experiment and praised Ajay Devgn for taking a risk. One fan wrote, "From sword to server - storytelling just upgraded. Bal Tanhaji looks like the future of Indian mytho-history."

Another supporter tweeted, "Excited for this bold step into AI storytelling! Legends forged in silence to an A.I. spectacle. can't wait to see how #BalTanhaji expands the Unsung Warriors legacy." However, criticism was equally strong. Some users questioned the use of AI in filmmaking, calling it harmful to cinema and traditional artistry. One disappointed user posted, "TBH… DISAPPOINTED… A senior filmmaker like #AjayDevgn launching an AI-based movie… AI IS HARMFUL FOR CINEMA."

Read More