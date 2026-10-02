ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 X Review: Is Ajay Devgn's Film Better Than The Malayalam Original? Here's What Viewers Say

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has finally reached theatres, bringing the Hindi franchise to its third and final chapter. But does the new film live up to the expectations set by the first two parts, and how does it compare with the Malayalam Drishyam franchise? Early reactions on X have started giving us an idea.

Another viewer specifically praised Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, saying, "Bhai!! Kya bana diya! @JaideepAhlawat & @ajaydevgn what An Performance & the film is written very well + it’s totally different from its original version (Malayalam) Damm bhai maza aagaya! PAISA VASOOL!"

One viewer shared a strong reaction after watching the film and wrote, "Just done with the movie watching and it's WOW WOW WOW .. Take a bow, makers. First half didn't make me feel or expect the kind of experience I have now, just in awe of it .. This is the perfect CONCLUSION, and indeed it’s bigger than the 2nd part. The cast shines, and dialogues in the 2nd half r fantastic. MUST MUST MUST WATCH .. DON'T MISS AT ALL. Detailed review later and no spoiler but like the film says: Words can lie but not Drishya .. So go and get the Drishya of it yourselves."

Viewers have been discussing the film’s suspense, twists, interval sequence and climax, with Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat receiving praise for their performances. Unlike the first two Hindi films, Drishyam 3 does not remake the story of the Malayalam third instalment. Instead, it follows an original story. So, is Drishyam 3 a worthy finale to Vijay Salgaonkar’s story? Here’s what audiences on X are saying.

The suspense and twists appear to be among the biggest reasons behind the positive reactions. Some viewers have also praised the way the film connects with the earlier two instalments while telling a different story.

One tweet read, "#Drishyam3 is dazzling... depth, thrill, performance & a perfect climax, it has all. Masterful! This type of thriller cinema was absent from the Hindi film industry... on par with Malayalam cinema. They should make more. #DrishyamTheConclusion."

Another viewer said that the film gave them a different experience from the previous two parts. The user wrote, "Every part of #Drishyam has its own experience, so I wouldn’t compare one with another. But #Drishyam3 gave me a truly amazing experience. The theatre was packed, with cheers, claps, and whistles throughout, and people walked out with a sense of satisfaction."

A fan also admitted being worried about whether the third film would match the first two, especially because it has a different story from the Malayalam version. However, after watching it, the viewer wrote, "Was honestly a little worried if they’d be able to match the level of the first two parts, especially with a completely different story from the Malayalam version. But damn, those twists and turns were fcking good. They really pulled it off. Abhishek Pathak COOKED!"

Unlike Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the third Hindi film does not follow the story of the Malayalam franchise. It features an original story and takes the Hindi franchise in a different direction.

This has also been noticed by viewers, with some praising the makers for not simply repeating the Malayalam storyline. At the same time, one reaction called the film predictable and compared it with the Malayalam version, showing that not every response has been completely positive.

Another viewer praised the film for focusing on its story instead of relying on common commercial elements. The user wrote, "Drishyam 3 has proved that a good movie requires neither bikini scenes nor item numbers nor a big budget nor a foreign location."

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the cast.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is presented as the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. It was released in theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.