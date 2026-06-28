ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ajay Devgan's Upcoming Movie Chauhaan Triggers Backlash In Kashmir

Srinagar: Bollywood star Ajay Devgan's upcoming film Chauhaan, releasing in October next year, has invited outrage and condemnation from the ruling party and social activists from Kashmir over showing violence. A short trailer released on social media showing a violent incident, involving pellet guns, a protest from youth has triggered backlash on X.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the upcoming film had put Goblean propaganda to shame. “This trash of a compilation is a propaganda that has put Goblean propaganda to shame. It is full of content that can incite violence in Kashmir. Mocking children and young people who lost their eyesight, some even their lives, and opening up old scars of their families is nothing short of a spiteful agenda against Kashmiris,” Dar posted on X.

“Take it down. Down with people who celebrate violence. @ajaydevgn, you are a disgrace,” he said. Social activist Wajahat Farooq Bhat said that cinema should stop reducing Kashmir to a perpetual battlefield and its people to props in stories of violence.

“As a Kashmiri, I say this with conviction: enough is enough. For decades, we buried our loved ones, lived through bomb blasts, gunfire, curfews, fear, and uncertainty. There was nothing glamorous, heroic, or entertaining about that reality. It destroyed families, stole childhoods, and held an entire generation hostage. So please stop glorifying violence through fictional “alpha male” heroes and endless gunfights. That is not our story,” Bhat wrote on X.