Ajay Devgan's Upcoming Movie Chauhaan Triggers Backlash In Kashmir
A short trailer released on social media showing a violent incident, involving pellet guns, a protest from youth has triggered backlash on X.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 11:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Bollywood star Ajay Devgan's upcoming film Chauhaan, releasing in October next year, has invited outrage and condemnation from the ruling party and social activists from Kashmir over showing violence. A short trailer released on social media showing a violent incident, involving pellet guns, a protest from youth has triggered backlash on X.
National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the upcoming film had put Goblean propaganda to shame. “This trash of a compilation is a propaganda that has put Goblean propaganda to shame. It is full of content that can incite violence in Kashmir. Mocking children and young people who lost their eyesight, some even their lives, and opening up old scars of their families is nothing short of a spiteful agenda against Kashmiris,” Dar posted on X.
“Take it down. Down with people who celebrate violence. @ajaydevgn, you are a disgrace,” he said. Social activist Wajahat Farooq Bhat said that cinema should stop reducing Kashmir to a perpetual battlefield and its people to props in stories of violence.
“As a Kashmiri, I say this with conviction: enough is enough. For decades, we buried our loved ones, lived through bomb blasts, gunfire, curfews, fear, and uncertainty. There was nothing glamorous, heroic, or entertaining about that reality. It destroyed families, stole childhoods, and held an entire generation hostage. So please stop glorifying violence through fictional “alpha male” heroes and endless gunfights. That is not our story,” Bhat wrote on X.
“Kashmir today is striving to move forward. Over the past several years, we have witnessed greater peace, improved security, renewed hope, growing tourism, expanding opportunities, and a generation determined to build its future through education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and hard work, not through the shadows of conflict. Cinema shapes public perception. With that power comes responsibility. Stop reducing Kashmir to a perpetual battlefield and its people to props in stories of violence. Stop recycling the same narratives simply because conflict sells. We are tired of others profiting from our suffering while ignoring our progress,” he said.
“If you truly want to tell the story of Kashmir, tell the story of resilience instead of rage, of rebuilding instead of destruction, of aspirations instead of ammunition, of ordinary people reclaiming their lives after decades of pain. The world has seen enough films about our wounds. It is time they saw our healing. Let Kashmir be known for its people, its culture, its aspirations, and its future—not as a permanent stage for violence and cinematic spectacle,” he added.
Student activist Sahil Parray expressed concern over hate being spread through films and “vilification of Kashmiris and laughing at pellet victims would sell tickets.” “How much more hatred are you gonna spread? Shame on you,” he posted on X.
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