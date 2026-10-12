ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Wishes 'Dearest Pa' Amitabh Bachchan On 84th Birthday With Unseen Pic With Aaradhya

Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on October 11, and wishes poured in for the legendary actor from across the film industry. Among the many birthday messages, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post stood out as she shared an adorable photograph of the veteran actor with his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aishwarya posted an unseen picture of Aaradhya hugging her grandfather. Amitabh, dressed in an oversized jacket and a beanie, posed warmly with his granddaughter, offering a glimpse into their bond away from the spotlight. Alongside the photograph, Aishwarya penned a heartfelt birthday message for her father-in-law, writing, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless always."

Fans arrived outside his home with banners, photographs and T-shirts featuring his monogram and popular film characters. Dressed in a traditional kurta and a Kashmiri shawl, Amitabh waved to the cheering crowd, continuing a tradition that has become an important part of his relationship with his admirers.

As he does every year, Amitabh stepped out of his Juhu residence, Jalsa, on Sunday to greet the fans who had gathered to celebrate his birthday. The actor's traditional Sunday darshan has been a familiar ritual for more than four decades, drawing admirers from different generations. The occasion was especially significant this year, coinciding with his birthday.

Several celebrities also took to social media to celebrate Amitabh's special day. Sanjay Dutt shared throwback photographs with the veteran actor and called him his "hero". "Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you," he wrote.

Chiranjeevi shared a photograph of himself hugging Amitabh and praised his dedication to cinema and his humble nature. "Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me," he wrote, wishing the actor good health, happiness and many more years of doing what he loves.

Kajol also joined the celebrations, describing Amitabh as a "witty and uber cool natural phenomenon" and wishing him health and happiness. Prabhas, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan and Shatrughan Sinha were among the other celebrities who extended their wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan's Work Front

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Amitabh has spent more than five decades in Indian cinema. His breakthrough came with the 1973 film Zanjeer, which established his iconic Angry Young Man image. Over the years, he has showcased his range through films such as Black and Paa, while his association with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has made him a familiar face in Indian households since 2000.

Amitabh is currently hosting KBC 18 and is expected to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. His contribution to Indian cinema has earned him four National Film Awards for Best Actor, along with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.