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Aishwarya Rai Owns Paris Fashion Week With Crown, Cape And Red Hair As Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria Join Her On Runway

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commanded the Paris Fashion Week runway in a velvet gown, crystal cape and crown while sharing warm moments with global stars.

Aishwarya Rai Owns Paris Fashion Week With Crown, Cape And Red Hair
Aishwarya Rai Owns Paris Fashion Week With Crown, Cape And Red Hair (Photo: ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again brought her star power to Paris Fashion Week as she walked the runway for L'Oreal Paris on September 28. Set against the Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire at Place Joffre, the actress made a dramatic appearance in an all-black ensemble, complete with a sparkling crown.

Aishwarya closed the L’Oreal Paris Le Defile show in a custom velvet creation from Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker. The look featured a fitted gown with a plunging neckline, cinched waist and floor-length silhouette. A crystal-embellished cape added another layer of drama to the outfit, while the diamond-encrusted crown gave her appearance a distinctly regal touch.

However, it was her newly revealed burgundy-red hair that immediately caught attention. Styled in soft waves with a side parting, the bold hair colour gave her otherwise classic look a contemporary edge. She completed the appearance with winged eyeliner, rouged cheeks, feathered brows and a striking red lip. The actress was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who paired the velvet gown and cape with diamond rings and pumps. The overall styling kept the focus firmly on Aishwarya as she walked the runway with a confident, composed presence.

The fashion moment was also about the company she kept. Aishwarya joined an international line-up of L'Oreal Paris ambassadors and personalities at the event, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Celine Dion, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne and Andie MacDowell. Ahead of the show, Aishwarya was seen sharing a warm moment with Simone Ashley during rehearsals. A video of the actress gently holding Simone's hands while chatting with her quickly made its way across social media.

She also reunited with longtime friend Eva Longoria. The two were captured sharing an affectionate moment backstage, adding a personal touch to the glamorous evening. Aishwarya's appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes months after her much-talked-about Cannes appearances. Her association with international fashion and cinema events goes back to 2002, when she made her Cannes debut with Devdas. The following year, she returned to the festival as a member of its feature-film jury.

Read More

  1. Cannes 2026: From 'Queen Aishwarya' To 'Best Is Alia' - Fans Fight Over Bollywood Divas' Red Carpet Looks
  2. Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 Fashion Streak Continues, But Aishwarya Rai's Devdas Look Remains Her Favourite
  3. 'Would Have Waited 2-3 Years': Rajinikanth Reveals He Wanted Aishwarya Rai As Neelambari In Padayappa

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PARIS FASHION WEEK 2026
AISHWARYA RAI PFW 2026
AISHWARYA RAI FASHION WEEK LOOK
AISHWARYA RAI

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