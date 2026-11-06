4 Aishwarya Rai Films With Abhishek Bachchan That Never Got Made
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were expected to reunite for several films, but projects like Happy Anniversary and Gulab Jamun never materialised.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 6, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have shared the screen in several films over the years. From Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho to Guru and Raavan, the couple has worked together on multiple projects. However, not every film featuring the two actors reached the big screen. Over the years, a few projects that were expected to bring them together were either shelved, delayed indefinitely or turned down for different reasons.
The couple recently grabbed attention with their joint appearance at filmmaker and designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived hand-in-hand and posed for the paparazzi. Their outing also reminded fans of their on-screen pairing and raised interest in seeing them work together again.
While the two actors were last seen sharing screen space in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan (2010), there have been several attempts to bring them together for another film. Here are four projects involving Aishwarya and Abhishek that never materialised.
Happy Anniversary
One of the most talked-about projects featuring Aishwarya and Abhishek was Happy Anniversary. The film was planned with the real-life couple in the lead roles and was to be directed by ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar. Producer Gaurang Doshi was backing the project, while Amitabh Bachchan was also expected to be part of it as the narrator.
However, the film never went into production. In an earlier interview, Kakkar spoke about why the project was called off. He claimed that Doshi was not serious about making the film and that there were concerns surrounding him. According to the director, Aishwarya was uncomfortable working with the producer because of his reported reputation, while Abhishek also felt that the project was not moving forward as planned.
Kakkar said, "Abhishek somehow sensed, felt that this guy wasn’t serious about taking it through." He further revealed that Doshi eventually left the country, bringing the project to an end. The director also felt that the film had the right casting and could have turned out to be a good project had it been made.
Gulab Jamun
Another film that created excitement among fans was Gulab Jamun. Backed by Anurag Kashyap, the project was expected to reunite Aishwarya and Abhishek on screen after Raavan. The couple had reportedly shown interest in the film and had also spoken about it during media interactions.
However, the project was eventually put on the back burner, and the actors decided not to go ahead with it. Reports at the time suggested that they were not keen on playing a conventional romantic couple on screen. They reportedly felt that audiences might not connect with Abhishek and Aishwarya playing lovers in a regular romantic story.
Instead, the actors wanted a script that explored a more mature relationship, going beyond the usual courtship and romance. However, the project did not move forward, leaving fans disappointed.
Untitled Cop Film
Around 2018, reports suggested that Aishwarya and Abhishek were in talks to reunite for an untitled film. The project was reportedly being planned by producer Shailesh R Singh and would have featured the two actors as police officers who were also a couple.
Abhishek was reportedly on board, while discussions were still going on with Aishwarya and her team. The film was expected to mark their on-screen reunion nearly eight years after Raavan.
However, the project was pushed ahead indefinitely. Reports suggested that Aishwarya had some concerns about the script and wanted certain changes before committing to it. As those changes reportedly did not happen, she decided not to take up the film.
With Aishwarya stepping away, Abhishek also reportedly lost interest in continuing with the project. Budget-related concerns were another reason behind the delay. Eventually, the film failed to take off.
Happy New Year
Unlike the other three projects, Happy New Year was not shelved. Instead, Aishwarya turned down an offer to be part of the Farah Khan-directed film, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.
The interesting part was that Abhishek was already playing an important role in the film, but Aishwarya was offered the female lead opposite Shah Rukh. The actress reportedly felt that it would be strange for both of them to be part of the same film without being paired opposite each other.
Aishwarya later explained that although the film sounded like a fun project, the arrangement would have felt weird. The role eventually went to Deepika Padukone, who starred opposite Shah Rukh in the 2014 release.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan’s On-Screen Journey
Aishwarya and Abhishek first shared screen space in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). They later worked together in films such as Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Sarkar Raj. Their last film together was Mani Ratnam's Raavan, released in 2010.
Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya in January 2007, and the two got married in April that year. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.
While Abhishek is set to appear in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II in 2023. Neither actor has announced a new project together so far.