ETV Bharat / entertainment

4 Aishwarya Rai Films With Abhishek Bachchan That Never Got Made

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have shared the screen in several films over the years. From Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho to Guru and Raavan, the couple has worked together on multiple projects. However, not every film featuring the two actors reached the big screen. Over the years, a few projects that were expected to bring them together were either shelved, delayed indefinitely or turned down for different reasons.

The couple recently grabbed attention with their joint appearance at filmmaker and designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived hand-in-hand and posed for the paparazzi. Their outing also reminded fans of their on-screen pairing and raised interest in seeing them work together again.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai make romantic public appearance after years (Video Source: ANI)

While the two actors were last seen sharing screen space in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan (2010), there have been several attempts to bring them together for another film. Here are four projects involving Aishwarya and Abhishek that never materialised.

Happy Anniversary

One of the most talked-about projects featuring Aishwarya and Abhishek was Happy Anniversary. The film was planned with the real-life couple in the lead roles and was to be directed by ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar. Producer Gaurang Doshi was backing the project, while Amitabh Bachchan was also expected to be part of it as the narrator.

However, the film never went into production. In an earlier interview, Kakkar spoke about why the project was called off. He claimed that Doshi was not serious about making the film and that there were concerns surrounding him. According to the director, Aishwarya was uncomfortable working with the producer because of his reported reputation, while Abhishek also felt that the project was not moving forward as planned.

Kakkar said, "Abhishek somehow sensed, felt that this guy wasn’t serious about taking it through." He further revealed that Doshi eventually left the country, bringing the project to an end. The director also felt that the film had the right casting and could have turned out to be a good project had it been made.

Gulab Jamun

Another film that created excitement among fans was Gulab Jamun. Backed by Anurag Kashyap, the project was expected to reunite Aishwarya and Abhishek on screen after Raavan. The couple had reportedly shown interest in the film and had also spoken about it during media interactions.

However, the project was eventually put on the back burner, and the actors decided not to go ahead with it. Reports at the time suggested that they were not keen on playing a conventional romantic couple on screen. They reportedly felt that audiences might not connect with Abhishek and Aishwarya playing lovers in a regular romantic story.

Instead, the actors wanted a script that explored a more mature relationship, going beyond the usual courtship and romance. However, the project did not move forward, leaving fans disappointed.

Untitled Cop Film